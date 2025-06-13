Can Snoring In Sleep Cause Heart Health Issues? Here's What Expert Has To Say

Parvez ud Din

If there's one thing that no one has been spared from bearing with, is someone snoring next to you, or worse, in another room, which is disturbing your sleep. While it is annoying, it is also concerning that, usually considered a common sleep disorder, it could also be a primary sign of an underlying health condition. Snoring is a noisy sound made during sleep. This not only disturbs the sleep of the snorer but also causes discomfort to the people around them. According to Dr Haris Qadri, Assistant Professor, Department of ENT, GMC Srinagar explains that snoring is caused by the fluttering of the narrow upper part of our airways, which is the normal path of airflow during breathing. "Various parts of the airways including tongue, tonsils, palate, and throat wall tend to collapse and narrow the passage. This causes turbulence in the airflow and the sound of snoring," explains Dr Qadri.

Parvez ud Din in conversation with Dr Haris Qadri, Assistant Professor, Department of ENT, GMC Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

What Causes Snoring in Sleep

He states that loud or regular snoring is a disease and people who are obese or overweight are more likely to snore. "This is often due to an increase in fat on the tongue and around the airway. The repeated opening and closing of the airways also cause inflammation or swelling in the tissues and further narrows the passage," says Dr Qadri.

Often, snoring is associated with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) syndrome, which is a common but unrecognised condition with harmful effects on our bodies. It is a condition where the upper part of our airways becomes partially or completely blocked during sleep. This causes our breathing to slow down or stop completely for a few seconds. When breathing stops or slows down for 10 seconds, our oxygen levels start to drop.

Is Snoring Dangerous

While snoring is usually left untreated, Dr Qadri insists on not taking it lightly under any circumstances. "It's like sitting on a bomb which can explode at any time. "Anyone who snores in their sleep should consult an ENT specialist without wasting time so that further complications can be avoided."

Snoring is associated with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) syndrome (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Three out of 10 men and two women snore, which is not a sign of a healthy life. Earlier, snoring was limited to a sound, but in the last two decades, OSA has become a chronic disease. Several researchers note that snoring does not have any adverse effects on the human body in the short term or in a few months, "but after years, snoring turns into a dangerous disease."

Talking about the future complications of snoring in an individual, Dr Qadri says that repeated snoring at night causes drowsiness during the day. In addition to high blood pressure and heart diseases, stroke can also occur due to narrowed arteries in the neck. Mental health problems such as anxiety and depression are also likely to occur.

How to Reduce Snoring in Sleep

Many reasons trigger snoring in sleep including physical and lifestyle factors. Blockage of the nasal passages due to allergies, colds or sinus infections are some of the primary physical causes of snoring. Obesity and excess fat around the neck narrow the airway along with alcohol and smoking are also among the main lifestyle-related reasons that one struggles with snoring.

Certain dietary and lifestyle choices can help reduce its occurrence (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Can a specific diet help? We ask. Although there is no specific diet that can completely stop snoring, he says, certain dietary choices can help reduce its occurrence. "Among them, fatty foods are of particular importance." He further adds, that snoring during sleep can be reduced by making lifestyle changes, losing weight, and avoiding cigarettes and alcohol."