Scrolling While On The Toilet Can Cause Piles Or Hemorrhoids: Study

ETV Bharat / health

Once what was seen as an old age problem, hemorrhoids or piles is now common among young adults. In India, piles are a common condition with estimates suggesting around 11 per cent of the population that suffers from them annually. The prevalence is higher in urban areas, and risk increases with age and in individuals with sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and obesity, all contributing factors to the disease becoming more widespread.

In the United States, hemorrhoids lead to nearly four million visits to the doctor or emergency room and more than $800 million in healthcare spending every year. Hemorrhoids are swollen veins in the anal or rectal area and can cause pain and bleeding. Now a new study has concluded the hemorrhoids or piles are linked to using smartphone on the toilet. Anecdotal evidence has linked smartphone use on the toilet with increased risk of hemorrhoids. A new research published by Chethan Ramprasad of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, US and colleagues have presented these findings in a new study in the open-access journal PLOS One earlier this week.

A very few studies have explored whether smartphone use on the toilet is actually associated with hemorrhoid risk. The researchers conducted this study with 125 adults undergoing screening colonoscopy. The participants answered online survey questions about their lifestyle and toilet habits, and encoscopists evaluated them for hemorrhoids. The results noted that among all participants, 66 per cent reported using smartphones on the toilet, and they tended to be younger than non-users. After considering other factors that could possibly be linked with hemorrhoid risk such as exercise habits, age, and fiber intake, the researchers found the participants who used a smartphone on the toilet had a 46 per cent higher risk of hemorrhoid than non-users.

The research also highlighted that the time spent on the toilet was significantly higher for smartphone users than non-users; 37 percent of smartphone users spent more than 5 minutes at a time on the toilet compared to just 7.1 percent of non-users. Reading news and using social media were the most commonly reported smartphone activities on the toilet. Interestingly, straining while using the toilet was not associated with increased hemorrhoid risk, in contrast to some prior studies.