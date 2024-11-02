ETV Bharat / health

Standing For Long Hours Can Cause Heart Issues, Study

A new study has found that prolonged standing at work or during daily activities may raise the risk of certain heart and circulatory issues. While sitting for extended periods has long been associated with health risks, this research shows that extended standing without breaks can also have negative effects, particularly when done regularly. The study’s findings were published in the International Journal of Epidemiology.

The research analyzed whether individuals who stand or sit more often are more likely to develop cardiovascular and circulatory issues, including varicose veins and venous ulcers. The results showed that prolonged standing didn’t improve heart health and, in some cases, was associated with a higher risk of circulatory issues.

"Understanding potential circulatory risks is important, as these conditions can result from insufficient blood flow caused by staying in one position, whether sitting or standing," explained Matthew Ahmadi, lead author of the study and a research fellow at the University of Sydney.

Study overview

While previous studies suggested that standing might improve certain metabolic markers, like cholesterol levels, few studies had examined hospitalizations, deaths from cardiovascular disease, and development of circulatory conditions.

To test this, researchers from Australia and the Netherlands used data from the U.K. Biobank, a large health database, gathering movement data over seven days via a wrist-worn accelerometer from over 83,000 adults with an average age of 61. Participants, most of whom had no history of cardiovascular issues, were followed for nearly seven years to track the development of coronary heart disease, stroke, and circulatory diseases, including varicose veins and orthostatic hypotension.

Their findings indicated that sitting for 10 or more hours daily increased the risk of cardiovascular issues, with each additional hour spent sitting after 10 hours raising the risk further. Although standing alone didn’t significantly increase cardiovascular disease risk, standing without movement for over 12 hours a day did raise the likelihood of circulatory issues.

The study also found that each 30-minute increase over two hours of daily standing was linked to a higher risk of circulatory diseases.

"When you stand without moving, blood doesn’t circulate as effectively from your legs back to your heart due to gravity, which can lead to conditions like varicose veins," explained Dr. Amir Hussain, MD, to ETV Bharat Health. "Similarly, sitting restricts blood flow back to the heart, impacting circulation.”

Dr. Hussain said that the findings aren’t surprising. "To improve cardiovascular health, we need to engage the cardiovascular system through activities that stimulate blood flow, not just standing or sitting alone."