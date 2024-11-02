Standing For Long Hours Can Cause Heart Issues, Study

A new study has found that prolonged standing at work or during daily activities may raise the risk of certain heart and circulatory issues. While sitting for extended periods has long been associated with health risks, this research shows that extended standing without breaks can also have negative effects, particularly when done regularly. The study’s findings were published in the International Journal of Epidemiology.
The research analyzed whether individuals who stand or sit more often are more likely to develop cardiovascular and circulatory issues, including varicose veins and venous ulcers. The results showed that prolonged standing didn’t improve heart health and, in some cases, was associated with a higher risk of circulatory issues.
"Understanding potential circulatory risks is important, as these conditions can result from insufficient blood flow caused by staying in one position, whether sitting or standing," explained Matthew Ahmadi, lead author of the study and a research fellow at the University of Sydney.
Study overview
While previous studies suggested that standing might improve certain metabolic markers, like cholesterol levels, few studies had examined hospitalizations, deaths from cardiovascular disease, and development of circulatory conditions.
To test this, researchers from Australia and the Netherlands used data from the U.K. Biobank, a large health database, gathering movement data over seven days via a wrist-worn accelerometer from over 83,000 adults with an average age of 61. Participants, most of whom had no history of cardiovascular issues, were followed for nearly seven years to track the development of coronary heart disease, stroke, and circulatory diseases, including varicose veins and orthostatic hypotension.
Their findings indicated that sitting for 10 or more hours daily increased the risk of cardiovascular issues, with each additional hour spent sitting after 10 hours raising the risk further. Although standing alone didn’t significantly increase cardiovascular disease risk, standing without movement for over 12 hours a day did raise the likelihood of circulatory issues.
The study also found that each 30-minute increase over two hours of daily standing was linked to a higher risk of circulatory diseases.
"When you stand without moving, blood doesn’t circulate as effectively from your legs back to your heart due to gravity, which can lead to conditions like varicose veins," explained Dr. Amir Hussain, MD, to ETV Bharat Health. "Similarly, sitting restricts blood flow back to the heart, impacting circulation.”
Dr. Hussain said that the findings aren’t surprising. "To improve cardiovascular health, we need to engage the cardiovascular system through activities that stimulate blood flow, not just standing or sitting alone."
It’s important to note that the study didn’t prove that sitting or standing definitively increased or lowered the risk of cardiovascular disease; rather, it showed correlations. "The real issue is a sedentary lifestyle," Dr. Hussain stated. "People need to move, not just stand or sit for extended periods."
Expert recommendations
While standing may be better than sitting, it’s still a stationary behavior and needs to be balanced with movement to maintain heart health and reduce the risk of circulatory problems associated with prolonged standing.
Dr. Hussain recommends the following preventive measures:
Take regular breaks: If you stand for long hours, take short breaks to sit, stretch, or walk every 30–60 minutes.
Alternate sitting and standing: If possible, switch between sitting and standing throughout the day. Adjustable desks can be helpful.
Wear supportive footwear: Comfortable shoes with cushioning can help reduce strain on your legs and heart.
Move frequently: Small activities like shifting weight, flexing feet, or walking can improve circulation and reduce vein strain.
Practice calf raises: Calf raises (lifting onto your toes and lowering down) can promote blood flow from the legs to the heart.
Aim for daily steps: Walking 8,000–10,000 steps daily can help maintain health for adults under 60, while 6,000–8,000 steps are generally sufficient for older adults.
Read More: