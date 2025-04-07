World Health Day 2025: Is Moringa A Key To Better Health That Celebrities And Nutritionists Swear By

Moringa, the plant not many would pay attention to until COVID-19, when many ancient plants made a grand comeback including Giloy, is now gaining popularity in India. Additionally, recently, a video on Instagram went viral, featuring a girl and her middle-aged mother. The young girl explains the journey of her mother's health and beauty transformation after her father left her due to her wrinkled look. This is horrible. But what she did was to create awareness among women of all ages to take care of their health while owning their beauty in all ages. She mentioned the use of moringa powder in her daily routine and now celebrities have also started speaking about it. Experts in Ayurveda have been advocating the power of this little plant for ages.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has also spoken about the grand comeback of this centuries-old ingredient for health. Known as the 'miracle tree' , moringa has a plethora of health benefits. Dr Govind, Chief Innovation Officer at Kapiva says. "Moringa is packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that contribute to overall well-being."
Research done by the National Library of Medicine states that Moringa offers a potent blend of vitamins A, B, C, and D, and essential minerals like zinc, calcium, and iron, and natural antioxidants. This herb naturally supports immunity, gut health, and energy.
Health Benefits of Moringa
- Anti-Inflammatory Properties: Moringa contains compounds like isothiocyanates, which have been proven to reduce inflammation, a key factor in many chronic diseases.
- Blood Sugar Regulation: Several studies suggest that moringa may help lower blood sugar levels, which makes it beneficial for individuals to manage diabetes.
- Cardiovascular Health: The antioxidant properties in the plant can help lower cholesterol levels, thereby supporting cardiovascular health.
- Nutritional Support: The plant has high nutrient density, which can add to a valuable supplement to combat malnutrition and support overall well-being.
- Hair and Skin Care: Moringa is high in antioxidants like vitamin C and flavonoids, which fight free radicals and slow down aging. Its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties make it a natural remedy for acne, eczema, and dry skin. Vitamin A and E available in moringa reduce oxidative stress and the protein content strengthens hair follicles. This minimises hair fall and improves scalp health.
How To Incorporate Moringa in Your Daily Routine
Dr Govind suggests some ways that can allow you to easily include in your daily meals.
- Moringa Capsules: There are many Ayurvedic capsules available in the market that you can include in your daily diet, however, it is recommended to consult your doctor.
- Moringa Powder: You can blend it into smoothies, soups, and herbal teas for a rejuvenating experience.
- Moringa Oil: You can use it in cooking and skincare for its anti-ageing benefits.
- Fresh Moringa Leaves: You can add them to salads, stir-fries, or dal and other lentil dishes for an added nutrient boost.