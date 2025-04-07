ETV Bharat / health

World Health Day 2025: Is Moringa A Key To Better Health That Celebrities And Nutritionists Swear By

Moringa, the plant not many would pay attention to until COVID-19, when many ancient plants made a grand comeback including Giloy, is now gaining popularity in India. Additionally, recently, a video on Instagram went viral, featuring a girl and her middle-aged mother. The young girl explains the journey of her mother's health and beauty transformation after her father left her due to her wrinkled look. This is horrible. But what she did was to create awareness among women of all ages to take care of their health while owning their beauty in all ages. She mentioned the use of moringa powder in her daily routine and now celebrities have also started speaking about it. Experts in Ayurveda have been advocating the power of this little plant for ages.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has also spoken about the grand comeback of this centuries-old ingredient for health. Known as the 'miracle tree' , moringa has a plethora of health benefits. Dr Govind, Chief Innovation Officer at Kapiva says. "Moringa is packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that contribute to overall well-being."

Research done by the National Library of Medicine states that Moringa offers a potent blend of vitamins A, B, C, and D, and essential minerals like zinc, calcium, and iron, and natural antioxidants. This herb naturally supports immunity, gut health, and energy.