Can Medicines Harm Kidneys? Here's How To Know

Healthcare industry is one of the most important sectors to have benefitted from technological advancements that we have seen over the years. It has allowed us to live longer, treat chronic diseases and enhance the general quality of life. Medicines are one such ground-breaking innovation that have drastically changed patient care and treatment methods. But excessive use of these same medicines can be harmful for the body, especially for our kidneys. Dr Sundar Sankaran, Program Director at Aster Institute of Renal Transplantation of Aster Whitefield Hospital in Bengaluru says it becomes impeccable to correctly understand the usage of certain medicines on kidney health.

"Kidneys are delicate organs susceptible to nephrotoxicity, which is when kidney function deteriorates due to toxic exposure. This is life-threatening for people already suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, or kidney disease," explains Dr Sankaran. He further clears that a system of perfusion and filtering units (nephrons) work in the kidney to remove toxins and unnecessary liquid from the blood. But, strained use of certain medications may eventually damage these structures, resulting in people suffering from kidney failures and getting hooked to dialysis for the rest of their life.

Kidneys are delicate organs susceptible to nephrotoxicity (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Here are some of the medicines, which, Dr Sankaran says when overused or improperly managed, can harm your kidneys:

Although medications can cause problems, Dr Sankaran says it only happens in some situations and to people with pre-existing conditions. Some of the factors that increase this risk is, "if people already suffer from various kidney diseases or stones, individuals over 60 years of age and conditions like diabetes or hypertension. But that being the case, it is not necessary for medications to be the sole or only reason behind kidney failures."

Here are some of the factors that can help reduce chances of developing a kidney health concern.

Eating a well-balanced diet, exercising regularly and keeping diabetes as well as blood pressure levels balanced helps a lot (Representational Image) (Getty Images)