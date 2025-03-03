Can Earphones Damage Your Hearing? Know The "Rule Of 60"

Our ears are constantly exposed to sounds from our surroundings, but excessive noise–whether from the environment or personal devices–can have serious consequences on hearing health. Let's take for instance, earphones–a daily essential most of us use for at least 10-12 hours a day. The wireless earplugs have made things even worse–we don't remove them even after the call has ended or we continue to listen to music on loop. And who doesn't like our favorite playlist playing on loud music. Doctors, however, warn us against the excessive use of earphones.
With World Hearing Day today, March 3, it is important to highlight the growing impact of noise pollution and unsafe earphone usage on hearing health. According to Dr. NVK Mohan, Senior Consultant Otologist and Cochlear Implant Surgeon at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI Kolkata, "prolonged exposure to noise levels above 70 decibels (dB) can lead to permanent hearing loss, while sudden exposure to noises above 100 dB can cause instant deafness." Dr Mohan informs that increasing urban noise levels with busy streets and traffic of 80-100 dB, and loud concerts or firecrackers exceeding 120 dB, hearing loss has become a silent but serious health crisis.
Adding to this challenge is the widespread use of earphones and AirPods, which directly funnel sound into the ear canal, increasing the risk of hearing impairment. Many users unknowingly expose themselves to unsafe sound levels, often listening to music or calls at high volumes for extended periods. Dr. Mohan warns, "Prolonged use of earphones at volumes exceeding 60% of a device’s capacity can cause long-term damage."
What is "Rule of 60"
"Rule of 60" means keeping the volume below 60% of the device’s maximum level and limiting earphone usage to no more than 60 minutes per day. Additionally, over-ear headphones are a safer alternative, as they do not direct sound as deeply into the ear canal as in-ear devices do.
How Earphones Can Damage Our Hearing
Here are a few easy and recommended steps that can help you prevent haring loss.
- High Volume Damage: If you listen to music at volumes above 85dm for long period of time, it can cause permanent hearing loss.
- Ear Fatigue: Continuous use of earphones without breaks can strain the ear, which can lead to discomfort and temporary hearing loss.
- Inner Ear Damage: When you are using headphones, the earbuds sit close to the eardrum. This intensifies the sound pressure and increases the risk of damage.
- Infections: Not only listening to music on the loud volume, but also if you share your earphones or wear them for extended period can lead to bacterial infections in the ear canal.
How to Prevent Hearing Loss
- Apart from 60/60 rule, using noise-canceling headphones can reduce the need to increase volume when you are in noisy environment.
- Take Frequent breaks when using earphones. It will give your ears time to recover after prolonged listening.
- Additionally, avoid being in the loud environments. Try to avoid high-decibel surroundings if possible.
- Go for regular hearing checkups. Early detection can prevent long-term hearing issue.
