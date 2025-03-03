ETV Bharat / health

Can Earphones Damage Your Hearing? Know The "Rule Of 60"

Our ears are constantly exposed to sounds from our surroundings, but excessive noise–whether from the environment or personal devices–can have serious consequences on hearing health. Let's take for instance, earphones–a daily essential most of us use for at least 10-12 hours a day. The wireless earplugs have made things even worse–we don't remove them even after the call has ended or we continue to listen to music on loop. And who doesn't like our favorite playlist playing on loud music. Doctors, however, warn us against the excessive use of earphones.

With World Hearing Day today, March 3, it is important to highlight the growing impact of noise pollution and unsafe earphone usage on hearing health. According to Dr. NVK Mohan, Senior Consultant Otologist and Cochlear Implant Surgeon at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI Kolkata, "prolonged exposure to noise levels above 70 decibels (dB) can lead to permanent hearing loss, while sudden exposure to noises above 100 dB can cause instant deafness." Dr Mohan informs that increasing urban noise levels with busy streets and traffic of 80-100 dB, and loud concerts or firecrackers exceeding 120 dB, hearing loss has become a silent but serious health crisis.

Adding to this challenge is the widespread use of earphones and AirPods, which directly funnel sound into the ear canal, increasing the risk of hearing impairment. Many users unknowingly expose themselves to unsafe sound levels, often listening to music or calls at high volumes for extended periods. Dr. Mohan warns, "Prolonged use of earphones at volumes exceeding 60% of a device’s capacity can cause long-term damage."

What is "Rule of 60"