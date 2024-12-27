Can Cooking Oil Cause Cancer? Here’s What Experts Want You To Know

Cooking oil is a staple in most Indian kitchens, but with a growing debate whether certain types of oil could contribute to cancer has become a concern for many. While the internet is full of claims linking cooking oils, particularly seed oils, to cancer, expert opinions and recent research suggest a more complex picture.

Dr. Tirathram Kaushik, a consultant oncosurgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road says this could be a speculation than holding any truth. "In my practice, I haven’t seen any cases of cooking oil causing cancer." He goes on to emphasize that while there are numerous studies and reports circulating online, it is crucial to separate fact from speculation.

The role of seed oils in cancer development: What are the research findings

A recent study has sparked attention regarding the potential link between cooking oils, particularly seed oils, and cancer. The research suggests that chronic inflammation, potentially caused by the overconsumption of seed oils, could contribute to the growth and progression of cancer. However, Dr. Kaushik advises caution, saying, "this study cannot be considered concrete evidence as the number of participants is 80."

He further explains that a small sample size and lack of detailed patient data make it difficult to draw definitive conclusions. In the case of this study, the focus was primarily on colon cancer patients, but it did not offer a comprehensive view of other potential factors that could influence cancer development, such as genetics, family history, and lifestyle choices. "It takes years and a large number of participants to be able to give any concrete result," highlights Dr. Kaushik.

While the research points to inflammation as a potential factor in cancer progression, it remains insufficient to establish a direct link between seed oil consumption and cancer. Dr. Kaushik stresses that "In India, even though seed oil may be consumed, there are no studies found that link its consumption to cancer." As such, it would be premature to say that seed oils cause cancer without rigorous, evidence-backed studies and expert input.

Are all oils created equal?

Not all oils are created equal, and Dr. Kaushik stresses the importance of selecting the right oil for cooking. He suggests healthier oils such as avocado and olive oil, which have been shown to improve heart health without posing cancer risks. These oils, when used in moderation, are considered beneficial due to their rich content of monounsaturated fats and antioxidants.

On the other hand, oils high in trans fats or those that are repeatedly heated (like some refined oils) could be more problematic, as they may contribute to the formation of harmful compounds. However, Dr. Kaushik emphasizes that "it is difficult to say whether cooking oil causes cancer," there is the need for further research and clinical studies before any definitive claims can be made.

Prevention and healthy lifestyle choices

While the direct link between cooking oil and cancer remains inconclusive, Dr. Kaushik advises taking a holistic approach to cancer prevention. He recommends regular health check-ups, follow-ups, and paying attention to unusual symptoms as essential practices for overall well-being. Early detection and proactive healthcare are vital in managing cancer risk.

Dr. Kaushik also advises against spreading panic or unverified information, especially when it comes to social media. "Believe authenticated information, not anything and everything circulated on social media," he says, urging the public to seek out expert guidance rather than jumping to conclusions based on popular but unsupported claims.

At present, there is no conclusive evidence linking cooking oils—whether seed oils or others—to cancer. While research continues to explore the potential effects of various oils on health, it is essential to rely on credible, expert opinions. As Dr. Kaushik states, "It is difficult to point out if seed oil causes cancer, and we need extensive research for this along with cases of patients." Until such research is available, it's advisable to focus on maintaining a balanced, healthy diet, consulting healthcare professionals for personalized advice, and not succumbing to fear-based trends.

"Ultimately, a well-rounded approach to health, including a diet rich in nutrient-dense foods and regular medical check-ups, remains the best way to reduce cancer risk," says Dr. Kaushik.