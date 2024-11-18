ETV Bharat / health

Can Chocolates Cause Acne And Other Skin Issues? Here's All You Need To Know

For years, chocolate has been accused of causing acne and skin breakouts, making many people hesitant to indulge in this sweet treat. But is there any truth to the claim that chocolate directly contributes to pimples? According to Dr. Pravin Banodkar, dermatologist and co-founder of Skin Beyond Borders (SkinBB), most of the studies and research done relating chocolates with acne have included a small number of subjects that are studied and are also not inclusive. This could also be because chocolates with multiple ingredients such as cocoa, cocoa butter, milk and sugar, are never studied individually and their relation to skin issues.

"What we know is that high glycemic index foods are the kind of foods which bring about a quick rise in your sugar levels and they influence the insulin pathway, promote inflammation and trigger more acne. Chocolates that have a high level of sugar work through this pathway and trigger more inflammation because sugar is known to be pro-inflammatory" says Dr. Banodkar.

Additionally, there have been studies that suggest how dark chocolates can be effective for the skin because they contain flavonoids and flavonoids, which are antioxidants. Flavonoids and their role in anti-ageing is widely known as antioxidants, but their role in acne reduction or trigger of acne is not widely studied.

The myth

The notion that chocolate causes acne stems from the general belief that oily and sugary foods contribute to skin issues. While it’s true that diet plays a role in skin health, pinpointing chocolate as the sole cause is an oversimplification.

What causes skin issues, acne

Dr. Banodkar says acne is a complex skin condition influenced by multiple factors which include hormonal fluctuations, bacteria, inflammation, and diet.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Does chocolate cause acne?

Some studies suggest it's not chocolate itself bu the added ingredients like sugar, milk and unhealthy fats may cause acne. On the other hand, dark chocolate, which contains higher cocoa content and less sugar, is less likely to cause skin issues compared to milk chocolate or chocolate candies.