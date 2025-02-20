Cambridge Scientists Develop Smart Sleepwear That Can Monitor Sleep Disorders In Your Own Bedroom

A new innovation by scientists at Cambridge University in the UK could provide a more accessible solution for individuals struggling with disordered sleep.

The smart sleepwear integrates printed fabric sensors that can detect tiny movements in the skin, allowing it to monitor breathing patterns even when worn loosely. These sensors have been trained using a lightweight AI algorithm, which enables the detection of six different sleep states with 98.6% accuracy while filtering out natural movements such as tossing and turning.

Global Sleep Crisis

According to researchers, sleep is critical to overall health, yet more than 60% of adults report poor sleep quality. Sleep disturbances such as mouth breathing, snoring, and sleep apnea have been linked to chronic health conditions, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and depression. The economic impact is also significant, with poor sleep contributing to productivity losses estimated at 44 to 54 working days per year and reducing global GDP by approximately one percent.

“The gold standard, polysomnography (PSG), is expensive and complex, making it unsuitable for long-term home use. Many home-based alternatives are either bulky, uncomfortable, or only track a single sleep condition. Wearables like smartwatches provide limited data and are not highly effective for diagnosing disordered sleep,” said Professor Luigi Occhipinti from the Cambridge Graphene Centre, who led the research.

How Smart Sleepwear Works

The development of the smart sleepwear builds on previous work by the research team, which created a graphene-based smart choker for individuals with speech impairments. By redesigning and enhancing the sensitivity of the sensors, the team was able to adapt the technology to track breathing during sleep.

Overview of the smart garment system for versatile sleep behaviour monitoring (Courtesy Cambridge University)

The sensors work in tandem with a machine learning model called SleepNet, which processes the collected data to classify sleep states, including nasal breathing, mouth breathing, snoring, teeth grinding, central sleep apnea (CSA), and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). SleepNet has been optimized to run on portable devices without requiring an external computer or internet connection. "We pruned the AI model to achieve the lowest computational cost while maintaining high accuracy," said Occhipinti.

Potential Benefits

The smart sleepwear was tested on healthy individuals as well as those diagnosed with sleep apnea. Results showed an accuracy rate of 98.6% in detecting sleep patterns. Researchers believe this innovation could benefit millions who suffer from sleep disorders by enabling continuous, at-home monitoring without the inconvenience of traditional diagnostic methods.

Further studies and potential commercial applications are expected in the coming years as the research team works to refine the technology and explore its integration into consumer health products.

