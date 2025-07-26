Calming Yoga Poses That WIill Support Your Gut Health And Improve Digestion

Your gut is more than jut a digestion center, it's the command hub for your overall well-being. It is also called 'second brain' as the gut plays a crucial role in boosting immunity, mood regulation, and even skin health. But thanks to modern lifestyle paired with stress, irregular eating timings, processed foods, and sedentary habits, our digestive sstems are constantly under pressure. According to Dr Narendra K Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center, with some lifestyle changes you can restore your balance. How? Yoga is the answer.
The ancient mind and body practice is a powerful tool to support your gut health and improve digestion naturally. "The gut microbiome plays an important role in human health and influence the development of chronic disease from metabolic disease of gastrointestinal disorders," explains Dr Shetty. He further insists that with a combination of mindful movement, deep breathing, and stress reduction, "yoga can stimulate digestive organs, improve gut motility, reduce bloating, and promote better absorption of nutrients."
Importance of Gut Health:
- The gut health is linked with :
- Immune system
- Mental health
- Auto immune diseases
- Gastrointestinal disorders
- Cardiovascular disease
- Cancer
Things Which Disturb the Gut Health:
- Stress
- Lack of sleep
- Unhealthy food habits
- Smoking and alcohol
How to improve the gut health?
- Dietary changes
- Yoga
- Hydrotherapy treatment
Here are 5 yoga poses suggested by Dr Shetty for a healthy gut:
Malasana Pose: Also known as deep yogi squat:
Procedure:
- Spread your leg 2 to 3 feet apart. Toes pointed outwards and heels pointed inward.
- Place your both the hands in namaskar mudra in front of your chest.
- Slowly inhale deeply and while exhaling squat down .
- Our elbow placed near the knee and helps in pushing the knee out ward.
- And hold the pose for few minutes.
- Slowly while inhaling come up and while exhaling release your hand and relax.
Benefits:
- Helps in reliving constipation.
- Strengthen pelvic region muscle.
- Improve the blood supply
- Improve gastric motility
- Improve digestion
Who Should Not Practice:
- Recent spinal surgery
- Hip related surgery
- Back pain
Pavanamuktasana: Also known as wind releasing pose:
Procedure:
- Lie on your back , slowly join your leg and hand closer to you body.
- Inhale and raise your both the legs to 90 degree.
- Exhale and bend at you both the knees.
- Inhale and try to grab your knees and while exhale try to touch your forehead to the knees.
- Maintain in the pose for few minutes.
- Slowly inhale and release your head.
- Exhale and release your hand, inhale and straighten your both the legs to 90 degree and exhale and release your legs.
- Benefits:
- Helps in relieve constipation and gas.
- Good for indigestion.
- Enhance blood circulation to the abdominal region
- Tone the leg and abdomen
- Massage the abdominal organs
Who Should Not Practice:
- Hernia
- Cervical spondylosis
- Recent abdominal surgery
- Spinal injury
Bhujangasana: Also known as Cobra Pose:
Procedure :
- Lie down on your stomach, join your legs together and your hand closer to your body.
- Place your both the palms near to your chest level.
- Inhale and lift your upper body upto your navel region ,elbows semi flexed closer to your body.
- Stay there for a while and inhale and while exhaling relax in back to the mat.
Benefits :
- Tones up the abdominal muscles
- Improve digestion
- Enhance the blood circulation
- Opens up the chest and lungs
- Strengthen the spine
Who Should Not Practice:
- Hernia
- Shoulder injury
- Wrist related injury.
Ardha Matsyendrasana: Also known as spinal twisting pose:
Procedure:
- Sit erect with leg stretched out ,legs together and hands closer to the body and spine erect.
- Bend your left leg such as heels of left feet lies near to your right hip.
- Bend at your right leg and place your right ankle near to your left knee
- Inhale and raise your both hand upto your shoulder level.
- Exhale and twist your body towards your right side. Place your right hand behind your back and leg hand catching hold of your right ankle.
- Be there for while in normal breathing.
- Inhale and twist your body to the center exhale and release your hand and slowly straighten your right leg and slowly release your left leg.
Benefits:
- Tones the spinal nerves and improve the functions
- Twisting massage your abdominal organs and increasing the digestive function
- Increase the circulation of blood to the pelvic area and improve help of gut health.
Who Should Not Practice:
- Abdominal surgery
- Spinal injury
- Osteoarthritis of knee
Vajrasana: Also known as the meditative posture:
Procedure:
- Sit erect and spreading both the legs in front.
- Slowly bend at you both the legs and place both ankle under your buttocks.
- Place your both the hand in chin mudra and close your eyes and relax.
- Stay there for an while.
- And slowly release your legs and relax.
Benefits:
- Improves digestion and stimulate the digestive system.
- Calm down the mind and reduce the stress and anxiety
- Helps in maintaining the blood sugar level
Who Should Not Practice:
- Knee joint pain and ankle injury
- Spinal cord injury
