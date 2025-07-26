ETV Bharat / health

Calming Yoga Poses That WIill Support Your Gut Health And Improve Digestion

Calming Yoga Poses That Will Support Your Gut Health And Improve Digestion ( Getty Images )

Your gut is more than jut a digestion center, it's the command hub for your overall well-being. It is also called 'second brain' as the gut plays a crucial role in boosting immunity, mood regulation, and even skin health. But thanks to modern lifestyle paired with stress, irregular eating timings, processed foods, and sedentary habits, our digestive sstems are constantly under pressure. According to Dr Narendra K Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center, with some lifestyle changes you can restore your balance. How? Yoga is the answer.

The ancient mind and body practice is a powerful tool to support your gut health and improve digestion naturally. "The gut microbiome plays an important role in human health and influence the development of chronic disease from metabolic disease of gastrointestinal disorders," explains Dr Shetty. He further insists that with a combination of mindful movement, deep breathing, and stress reduction, "yoga can stimulate digestive organs, improve gut motility, reduce bloating, and promote better absorption of nutrients."

Importance of Gut Health:

The gut health is linked with :

Immune system

Mental health

Auto immune diseases

Gastrointestinal disorders

Cardiovascular disease

Cancer

Things Which Disturb the Gut Health:

Stress

Lack of sleep

Unhealthy food habits

Smoking and alcohol

How to improve the gut health?

Dietary changes

Yoga

Hydrotherapy treatment

Here are 5 yoga poses suggested by Dr Shetty for a healthy gut:

Malasana Pose: Also known as deep yogi squat:

Malasana Pose is also known as deep yogi squat (Getty Images)

Procedure: