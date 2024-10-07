ETV Bharat / health

Cakes, Cookies, Fried Foods Propel India To Become World's Diabetes Capital

New Delhi: A government-funded trial by researchers from institutions like the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF) in Chennai found that foods high in advanced glycation end products (AGEs) contribute to inflammation in the body.

Foods such as cakes, chips, cookies, crackers, fried foods, mayonnaise, margarine and ultra-processed foods, rich in AGEs are a leading cause behind India being the world’s diabetic capital, the findings have revealed.

“This is because glycation, a non-enzymatic chemical process in which a sugar molecule binds to a protein or lipid molecule can result in harmful reactions in the body,” the study said.

The study identified several high-AGE foods that pose significant health risks, including fried items like chips, fried chicken, samosas, and pakoras; baked goods such as cookies, cakes, and crackers; processed foods like ready-made meals, margarine, and mayonnaise; and animal-based foods cooked at high temperatures, including grilled or roasted meats (bacon, beef, poultry) and roasted nuts like walnuts and sunflower seeds.

“These foods are common in the Indian diet and are routinely prepared using cooking methods that increase their AGE levels, such as frying, roasting, grilling and baking,” the study found.