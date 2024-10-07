Cakes, Cookies, Fried Foods Propel India To Become World's Diabetes Capital

New Delhi: A government-funded trial by researchers from institutions like the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF) in Chennai found that foods high in advanced glycation end products (AGEs) contribute to inflammation in the body.
Foods such as cakes, chips, cookies, crackers, fried foods, mayonnaise, margarine and ultra-processed foods, rich in AGEs are a leading cause behind India being the world’s diabetic capital, the findings have revealed.
“This is because glycation, a non-enzymatic chemical process in which a sugar molecule binds to a protein or lipid molecule can result in harmful reactions in the body,” the study said.
The study identified several high-AGE foods that pose significant health risks, including fried items like chips, fried chicken, samosas, and pakoras; baked goods such as cookies, cakes, and crackers; processed foods like ready-made meals, margarine, and mayonnaise; and animal-based foods cooked at high temperatures, including grilled or roasted meats (bacon, beef, poultry) and roasted nuts like walnuts and sunflower seeds.
“These foods are common in the Indian diet and are routinely prepared using cooking methods that increase their AGE levels, such as frying, roasting, grilling and baking,” the study found.
The findings of the study, funded by the Department of Biology, has been published in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition.
The study included culture-specific, commonly consumed Indian foods in the diets of the two different groups. These foods were measured for dietary AGE composition before planning the intervention diet menu. Researchers involved in the study emphasised the critical importance of not just what is eaten, but how it is cooked.
“Cooking methods like frying, roasting and grilling significantly elevate AGE levels, whereas boiling and steaming keep these harmful compounds in check,” the study stated.
The trial, which involved 38 overweight or obese adults, were divided into groups consuming either high or low-AGE diets for 12 weeks. Results showed that those on the low-AGE diet had improved insulin function and reduced post-meal glucose levels, vital for managing and preventing diabetes. On the other hand, the high-AGE group exhibited increased inflammation and reduced insulin sensitivity.
Read more: Diabetes and Vision: 5 Simple Steps To Prevent Diabetic Retinopathy