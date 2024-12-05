ETV Bharat / health

Burn Fat And Build Endurance With A Jump Rope Workout

For many of us, the jump rope conjures childhood nostalgia, a simple playground activity. But for Fit India ambassador Chetan Tambe and a growing number of fitness enthusiasts, it’s a transformative tool for building endurance and rediscovering the joy of movement. As 16-time national skipping champion Chetan puts it, “Jump rope is underrated in India. People think it’s a 'girly' sport. But once they try it, they’re hooked.”

Jump rope is a game-changer for those looking for a joint-friendly alternative to running. Unlike pounding the pavement, jumping rope involves softer, controlled landings, reducing stress on your knees and lower body. It’s also a lifesaver for busy schedules. All you need is a good rope, a few feet of space and 10 minutes to squeeze in a high-intensity, calorie-burning workout. No treadmill, no commute, no excuses, just grab your rope and go.

National jump rope athlete Chetan (ETV Bharat)

Why It Works

Jump rope is one of the most effective cardio workouts you can do. According to a study published in the Research Quarterly for Exercise and Sport, 10 minutes of jumping rope can deliver the same cardiovascular benefits as 30 minutes of jogging. It engages multiple muscle groups, improves coordination, and torches calories (up to 300 in just 15 minutes) depending on your weight and intensity.

“It’s a full-body workout,” says Chetan who's also a Fit India ambassador. “Your legs are constantly moving, your arms and shoulders are working to turn the rope, and your core is engaged to stabilise your movements.” The result is better heart health, improved muscle tone and a boost to your fat-burning potential.

During the lockdown in 2020, his jump rope reel set to Sukhbir’s Oh Ho Ho went viral, racking up 11 million views. “Within a night, my follower count jumped to 10,000,” he recalls. The pro “skipper” has since introduced jump rope classes at schools and community centres, turning it into a social and interactive fitness activity. “At Podar International School in Mumbai, we even started a regular skipping period for the students,” he says proudly.

Effective Tool For Fat Loss

If fat loss is your goal, jump rope is an excellent choice. The high-intensity nature of skipping elevates your heart rate quickly, making it an ideal exercise for burning fat. It also triggers the afterburn effect, where your body continues to burn calories even after you’ve stopped exercising.

Chetan loves the versatility of the workout. “You can keep it simple with basic jumps or challenge yourself with tricks like the criss-cross or double unders,” he explains. “The key is consistency. I tell all my students to spend at least 10 minutes every day, if they want to see consistent improvement in their form.”