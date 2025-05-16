Bundi Medical Facility Gaining International Recognition

Bundi: The Panchkarma Specialty Center of Government Ayurveda Hospital, Bundi is becoming an increasingly popular destination for quick and effective medical treatment not only across the country but also across international borders. Apart from the 83,000-odd patients from 65 districts of 16 states that have seen treatment here in the last 65 months, 290 patients from 27 different countries have also sought the same.

"The Panchkarma Specialty Center of Government District Ayurveda Hospital is providing quick relief in complex, chronic, painful diseases with its effective medical services. Due to this, along with local patients, a large number of patients from other districts and states are also reaching here for treatment," said Panchkarma specialist Dr. Sunil Kushwaha.

According to Dr. Kushwaha, the hospital has seen quite a large number of success stories & extremely quick-paced recoveries for severe conditions. For example, Pech ki Bawdi resident Niaz Mohammad, suffering from osteoarthritis for 2 years, through treatment at the centre allegedly achieved 50% relief in only 3 days. An Israeli woman suffering from Sciatica for three years was given 80% relief in just three days. Similarly, a young woman from Baran with blurred vision attested that she was effectively relieved within 5 days. 35-year-old Sita Devi, a resident of Dei, suffering from painful sciatica for 3 years was allegedly relieved by 80% in just 4 days.

"Patients of osteoarthritis, sciatica, neuralgia, neuromuscular disease, spondylosis, varicose veins, migraine, stress, insomnia, obesity, high blood pressure, allergy, asthma and complex painful diseases are being treated with classical methods like Ekang, Sarvang Abhyanga Swedan, PPS, Vaman, Virechana, Basti, Nasya, Raktmokshan, Siravedh, Shirodhara, Mind Massage, Janudhara, Katigreeva Janubasti, and Lep along with state-of-the-art medical equipment," Kushwaha added.

Kushwaha also said that the hospital has provided swift and immense relief to those suffering from long-term ailments. Karnavati from Bharatpur who had suffered from a migraine for eight long years is said to have achieved 70% relief in a week thanks to the medical services. Harpreet Singh, a resident of Devpura who suffered from migraine and allergies for eight years was said to be relieved by 60% in a single month. Mangilal, who was suffering from neuralgia for the last 7 years, allegedly achieved 75% relief in 5 days.

"I have had problems with migraine, headaches, colds, and allergies. I consulted many doctors in the last 7-8 years but did not get any relief. I have been getting treatment here for a month, which has given me a lot of relief," attested a patient from the centre.

Another patient suffering from arthritis also praised the centre saying, "I am getting treatment here and have gotten relief. I have been coming to this centre for 3-4 years. I keep taking medicines and keep walking."

Such cases seem to be the reason for the growing reputation of the Panchkarma Specialty Center. More and more patients, Indian and foreign continue to visit this medical facility looking for quick alleviation from their ailments.