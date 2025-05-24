The Secret to Ageing Well? Just Don’t Think You’re Old

Believing that your twilight years are just as good a time as any to take up hiking or perhaps ballroom dancing can keep you younger. This comes courtesy of a new and rather heartening study conducted by researchers from Imperial College London and Coventry University, and published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

Falls among the elderly are no joke. In Britain, they cost the NHS a wallet-clutching £5 million a day. Worse, falls often lead to a cascade of unwanted complications: hospital stays, loss of independence, and a steady march toward frailty. But not all older adults who fall go downhill. Some bounce back, and the difference, it seems, could be all in the mind.

Those who express a more optimistic view of ageing tend to recover faster from a fall, according to a clinical study (Getty Images)

In this recent study, researchers tracked nearly 700 older adults across England, aged between 60 and 90, all of whom had not fallen in the recent past. These folks were given questionnaires; not about cholesterol or hip fractures, but about their beliefs on ageing. Did they feel old? Did they think their best years were behind them? Or did they believe that age is just a number?

Over the next year, some of these people took a tumble. And when they did, the researchers looked at how well they recovered. They measured things like walking speed, ability to dress themselves, and how many hours they spent flopped on the sofa post-fall. The results were inspiring. Those who had expressed a more optimistic view of ageing... things like “I don’t let age stop me doing what I want” had a dramatically better recovery.

People with the sunniest views on getting older were:

162% less likely to walk slowly after their fall, 200% less likely to become dependent on others for daily tasks, 123% less likely to be physically inactive afterward.

Thinking positively didn’t just help a little—it more than halved the odds of serious decline. This wasn’t about being younger or more athletic either. The study accounted for age, gender, injury severity, pre-fall fitness, and whether they were the sort of people who went skydiving on weekends. The cheerful folks simply did better.

Dr. Toby Ellmers, the British scientist leading the study, said: “Those who expressed more positive feelings about their own ageing seemed to be protected against worse physical consequences after a fall.”

In other words, the best medicine might just be a healthy belief in your own ability to bounce back. This is more than just a curious academic finding. The idea that mindset can materially influence physical recovery is both astonishing and actionable. It suggests that part of the key to ageing well lies not in expensive supplements or cryogenic chambers, but in how we speak to ourselves when we get up in the morning.

If you’re over 60, start each morning by refusing to believe you’re old. Keep doing what you love. Try something new. And most importantly, remember: thinking young might help your knees bounce back faster when gravity acts up!

Source:

https://agsjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jgs.19486