Breast Milk From Plants: University of California Research Yields Results

Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking development, researchers at the University of California successfully engineered tobacco plants, Nicotiana benthamiana, to produce human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs), complex sugars found in breast milk. This innovation could significantly impact both infant and adult nutrition.

Globally, about 75% of babies are breastfed in the first six months of life. Breast milk contains approximately 200 HMOs, special sugars that play a critical role in protecting against diseases and promoting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. However, these oligosaccharides are notoriously difficult to synthesise, posing a significant challenge for large-scale production.

Addressing this challenge, the University of California researchers introduced genes into Nicotiana benthamiana plants that trigger the release of enzymes essential for HMO production. As a result, these genetically modified plants can now produce 11 known HMOs, along with other complex sugars.