Explainer: Why Breast Cancer Relapse Is More Common Than You Think: Here's What You Can Do To Prevent It

Writer, filmmaker and actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap shared the news of her breast cancer relapse on social media, it sent ripples of both concern and awareness across the country. She had battled cancer just a few years ago, and her latest diagnosis comes after a routine mammogram–once again highlighting the importance of early detection. "I didn't feel anything. There were no visible symptoms this time either. It was only through a mammogram that we caught it early," she wrote in her Instagram post. Her update also came as an encouragement for many women to make regular screenings a part of their health routine.

Fight less fought

Meanwhile, breast cancer recurrence is more common. Though treatments today are practical and specifically targeted, the journey doesn't always end with remission. "Breast cancer relapse means that the cancer has come back after the final treatment. One must understand that relapse can happen either in the same breast, nearby area, or spread to other parts of the body. Breast cancer relapse can happen in a few months or even years after the recovery," says Dr Jyoti Mehta, Consultant Clinical Oncologist at TGH Onco Life Cancer Centre in Pune, explaining breast cancer relapse means that the cancer has come back after the final treatment.

"One must understand that relapse can happen either in the same breast, nearby area, or spread to other parts of the body. Breast cancer relapse can happen in a few months or even years after the recovery," explains Dr Mehta.

Though treatments today are practical and specifically targeted, the journey doesn't always end with remission. (Representational Image) (ETV Bahrat)

Get up... And show up...

According to the oncologist, the risk of recurrence depends on various factors–tumour size, stage at initial diagnosis, lymph node involvement, and whether hormone receptors were present. "Relapse usually happens when a few cancer cells remain in your body after the cancer treatment. These leftover cells can gradually accumulate over time. Sometimes, cancer can become more aggressive or may not respond fully to earlier treatment," shares Dr Mehta. However, she also emphasises that one cannot entirely prevent relapse. "Going for regular follow-up check-ups can help catch any type of abnormalities early," she says.

While adopting a healthy lifestyle is key to preventing the risk of relapse, it is advisable to remain vigilant, "not just in terms of self-exams, but through scheduled imaging tests like mammograms, MRIs, or ultrasounds depending on the case history."

Tahira's candidness isn't new. Her first public battle with cancer in 2018 sparked conversations about early detection, self-awareness, and destigmatising cancer. Her voice resonated with many women outside. This time as well, the reminder is to be vigilant and proactive.

The Earlier, The better

"Catching early signs of relapse, like a new lump, extreme pain, swelling, or any changes in the breast or chest wall. Particularly, the breast area. Some people can easily feel tired or experience unintentional weight loss. If you start to experience any type of unusual symptoms, then immediately consult your doctor. Delaying the doctor's visit can worsen your condition," warns Dr Mehta.

Relapse of cancer can be physically demanding but it has psychological effects too. Pune resident Shruti Bhatia experienced relapse after five years of being treated with breast cancer. She says, "You have to go through it all over again. You haven't even come out of your past trauma of all physical and mental pain. There's so much fear to go through everything all over again–chemo, uncertainty, mental trauma, medications."

Although there's an immense emotional toll that one endures after being diagnosed with cancer and relapsing, advancements in medicine offer a lot of home. New therapies like immunotherapy, targeted drugs, and hormone treatments, Dr Mehta says are giving many women a second chance at remission.