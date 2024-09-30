Breast Cancer Awareness Month - All You Need To Know

Hyderabad: October is International Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is known as 'Pink October', where individuals worldwide embrace the pink hue and showcase a pink ribbon to highlight the significance of early detection and regular check-ups for the prompt identification of breast cancer, which has become the second most frequently diagnosed form of cancer worldwide.
Cancer starts when cells begin to grow out of control. Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women worldwide, with at least 2.1 million women affected each year. In 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that 2.3 million women worldwide were diagnosed with breast cancer, and 670,000 people died from it. Breast cancer happens in every country to women of all ages after puberty. However, it's happening more often in older women.
The Start:
In 1985, the first Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM) started in the US, known as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month (NBCAM). The goal was to help more women get early breast cancer screenings, like mammograms. A mammogram is an x-ray of the breast to find any problems. Finding cancer early helps treat it better and stop it from spreading.
The Color Pink & The Pink Ribbon:
The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, founded in 1993, selected the pink ribbon as a symbol for breast cancer awareness. The colour pink, often used for its eye-catching feature, has been used to highlight breast cancer awareness. Iconic locations like Sydney's Harbour Bridge and Niagara Falls in Canada, and Tokyo Tower in Japan, are lit pink for breast cancer awareness events.
About Breast Cancer:
Breast cancer happens when breast cells grow out of control and form tumours. These tumours can spread and be deadly. It starts in the milk ducts or lobules of the breast and begins as a non-threatening in situ cancer that is easier to treat early. If the cancer spreads, it can grow into nearby tissues, causing lumps or thickening. It can also spread to lymph nodes and other organs, becoming more dangerous. Treatment varies and includes surgery, radiation, and medications, depending on the individual's condition and the cancer's spread.
Signs and Symptoms Of Breast Cancer:
Early breast cancer often doesn't have symptoms. Sometimes, a tiny tumour can't be felt but shows up on a mammogram. If a lump is felt, it's usually a new one in the breast, but not all lumps are cancer.
New lump in the breast or underarm (armpit)
Thickening or swelling of part of the breast
Irritation or dimpling of breast skin
Redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast
Pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area
Nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood
Any change in the size or the shape of the breast
Pain in any area of the breast
Early Screening Tests Can Help Prevent Breast Cancer:
Breast cancer screening is a way to look for signs of cancer in a woman's breasts before she feels anything wrong. Every woman should talk to her doctor about the best way to screen for breast cancer. Even though screening can't stop breast cancer, it can catch it early, making it easier to treat.
A mammogram is a breast X-ray that helps detect breast cancer early, when it's easier to treat and before symptoms appear. Regular mammograms can reduce breast cancer death rates. Currently, mammograms are the most effective method for early detection in women of screening age.
A breast MRI uses magnets and radio waves to create images of the breast. It's often used with mammograms to check women at high risk for breast cancer. However, breast MRIs can show signs of cancer even when there isn't any, so they're not recommended for women at average risk.
Tips for Breast Cancer Prevention:
- It is important to self-examine your breasts. Women should be aware as to how their breast normally look and feel. If you feel any change, then consult the doctor.
- It is advisable for women who are around 40 to get their mammography done. Mammography is a simple radiographic technique which helps in detecting irregularities in the breast tissue
- Maintaining a healthy weight
- Eat healthy to avoid tipping the scale
- Keep physically active
- Drink little or no alcohol
- Avoid hormone replacement therapy
- Quitting tobacco use and avoiding exposure to tobacco smoke
- Avoiding excessive exposure to radiation
- For new mothers, breast-feed your babies for as long as possible.