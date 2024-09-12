ETV Bharat / health

'Brain Hemorrhage Due To DJ Music': Man Hospitalised After Exposure To High Decibel Sound In Chhattisgarh

Surguja (Chhattisgarh): In a rare and intriguing development, a man has suffered brain hemorrhage allegedly due to the high-decibel sound of DJ music in Chhattisgarh's Surguja.

The incident has come to light in Balrampur district of Surguja division of the state. It is learnt that the victim Sanjay Jaiswal, a resident of Sanaval area of the district, suddenly complained of dizziness and vomiting two days ago. Sanjay immediately rushed to the doctor in Ambikapur for treatment. When ENT specialist Dr Shailendra Gupta, posted at the Government District Hospital got the patient's CT scan done, he was surprised, because blood clotting had occurred due to the bursting of a vein in the posterior part of the young man's head, which usually happens in cases of high blood pressure, accident or fight. But Sanjay has never had high BP or an accident leaving the doctors all the more puzzled.

'Brain Hemorrhage Due To DJ Sound': It is learnt that even at the time of treatment, Sanjay's BP was normal. Sanjay and his family members told the doctor that a loud DJ was playing near his house when he felt dizzy. Given his critical condition, Sanjay has been referred to Raipur for specialised treatment. Dr Gupta said that preliminary diagnosis suggests that the patient has suffered brain hemorrhage due to the blaring sound of the DJ music.

Noise Pollution Causing Deafness: Dr Gupta said that if DJ or any sound is played at high volume, it has a bad effect.

“We are reporting patients who become victims of deafness due to noise pollution. If the sound is more than 150 decibels, then the hearing ability is completely lost," Dr Gupta said.

