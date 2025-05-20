What Every Person Over 35 Years Needs to Know About BP and Diabetes, Even If Your Weight Is Normal

You might feel perfectly fine. You’re managing work, you’re walking around, laughing with your kids, and planning that vacation you’ve been waiting on. But inside your body, something could be brewing and you wouldn't know it until it’s too late. That’s the unnerving reality of high blood pressure (hypertension) and diabetes. These two conditions are called “silent killers” for a very good reason: they show little to no symptoms until they cause real damage.
According to Dr. Sameer Bhati, a Public Health Expert, this is precisely what makes hypertension and diabetes so dangerous. “People can feel normal while their blood sugar or blood pressure is at a dangerously high level,” he says. “There’s no pain, no warning. That’s why regular check-ups are so important.”
It’s not uncommon for these conditions to be discovered accidentally... during a routine pre-op test, an insurance check-up, or even after someone faints. In many cases, diagnosis happens only after complications like heart attacks, strokes, kidney issues, or vision loss have already occurred. By then, you’re playing catch-up with your health.
Here’s a fact that might surprise you: people aged 35 and above are increasingly being diagnosed with pre-diabetes, full-blown diabetes, or hypertension even if they’re not overweight. So, what can you do? Start by testing your blood pressure and blood sugar at least once a year, especially after age 35 or earlier if you have risk factors like a family history or a sedentary job. Many diagnostic labs now offer basic health panels or preventive packages that can test blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, thyroid function, and more. These tests are simple, fast, affordable, and non-invasive.
“Early detection gives you a window to make changes before the disease progresses,” says Dr. Bhati. “It allows for timely treatment and helps avoid long-term damage to your heart, kidneys, eyes, and nerves.”
When Should You Worry?
For Diabetes, watch out for:
- Extreme tiredness without much exertion
- Constant thirst and drinking lots of water
- Frequent urination, especially at night
- Wounds or infections that take longer than usual to heal
For Hypertension, symptoms may show only in advanced stages, such as:
- Recurring headaches
- Dizziness or feeling lightheaded
- Nosebleeds not linked to obvious causes
Many people with high blood pressure or high sugar levels don’t even have any of these symptoms. “That’s why we encourage routine screening,” says Dr. Bhati. If you’re under the impression that these conditions strike only the elderly or visibly unfit, think again. “A sedentary lifestyle, chronic stress, obesity, and family history are major risk factors,” Dr. Bhati warns.
What You Can Do Right Now
- Eat smart: Focus on a balanced diet with whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats, fruits, and vegetables. Avoid processed snacks, sugary drinks, and excess salt.
- Get moving: A daily 30-minute walk or any moderate activity goes a long way. Sedentary behaviour is a major risk factor for both conditions.
- Reduce stress: Chronic stress has been linked to both high blood pressure and blood sugar imbalances. Try deep breathing, yoga, or hobbies that help you unwind.
- Avoid smoking and limit alcohol: These can severely impact your blood pressure and insulin sensitivity.
- Get screened annually: Even if you feel okay. Especially if you're over 35. Especially if you have a family history. Especially if your lifestyle is more desk than treadmill.
It’s easy to dismiss regular health checks when you’re not experiencing any issues. But that’s precisely the trap that hypertension and diabetes set; they give you a false sense of security. As Dr. Bhati says, “Don’t put your health on hold until you exhibit symptoms. In most scenarios, prevention is better than trying to cure something that’s already there.”
