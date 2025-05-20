ETV Bharat / health

What Every Person Over 35 Years Needs to Know About BP and Diabetes, Even If Your Weight Is Normal

You might feel perfectly fine. You’re managing work, you’re walking around, laughing with your kids, and planning that vacation you’ve been waiting on. But inside your body, something could be brewing and you wouldn't know it until it’s too late. That’s the unnerving reality of high blood pressure (hypertension) and diabetes. These two conditions are called “silent killers” for a very good reason: they show little to no symptoms until they cause real damage.

According to Dr. Sameer Bhati, a Public Health Expert, this is precisely what makes hypertension and diabetes so dangerous. “People can feel normal while their blood sugar or blood pressure is at a dangerously high level,” he says. “There’s no pain, no warning. That’s why regular check-ups are so important.”

It’s not uncommon for these conditions to be discovered accidentally... during a routine pre-op test, an insurance check-up, or even after someone faints. In many cases, diagnosis happens only after complications like heart attacks, strokes, kidney issues, or vision loss have already occurred. By then, you’re playing catch-up with your health.

Here’s a fact that might surprise you: people aged 35 and above are increasingly being diagnosed with pre-diabetes, full-blown diabetes, or hypertension even if they’re not overweight. So, what can you do? Start by testing your blood pressure and blood sugar at least once a year, especially after age 35 or earlier if you have risk factors like a family history or a sedentary job. Many diagnostic labs now offer basic health panels or preventive packages that can test blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, thyroid function, and more. These tests are simple, fast, affordable, and non-invasive.