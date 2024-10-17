Boost Weight Loss And Gut Health With Just 8 Grams of Brazil Nut Every Day

Did you know that consuming just 8 grams of Brazil nuts daily can help not only with weight loss but also provide numerous health benefits? In fact, they can improve the health of your hair and skin. A study published in The Journal of Nutrition highlights the wide-ranging advantages of Brazil nuts.

The Benefits of Brazil Nuts

The health benefits of dry fruits are recognized worldwide, and each variety offers unique nutrients and properties that support overall health. Brazil nuts, found in the rainforests of South America, are no exception. According to a recent study published in The Journal of Nutrition, consuming 8 grams of Brazil nuts per day may help reduce obesity while offering many additional health advantages.

Study Objective

This study, conducted by the Department of Nutrition and Health at Universidade Federal de Viçosa in Brazil between June 2019 and September 2021, aimed to investigate whether regular consumption of Brazil nuts could reduce inflammation and improve gut health, particularly in overweight or obese women.

Study Findings

The research found that moderate consumption of Brazil nuts (8 grams daily) may help reduce inflammation and improve intestinal permeability, especially in overweight or obese women. The study supports the potential benefits of Brazil nuts in reducing inflammation, based on a controlled experiment with 56 women aged 20-55.

Research Method

The study participants were divided into two groups. One group ate Brazil nuts daily, while the other followed a nut-free diet. The participants were women between 20 and 55 years of age, excluding pregnant or breastfeeding women, those in menopause, athletes, vegetarians, or individuals with certain medical conditions or on specific medications.

The study revealed that women who regularly consumed Brazil nuts experienced significant reductions in inflammation levels and improvements in gut health, including reduced levels of C-reactive protein and inflammation-related markers like interleukin-1β and interleukin-8. These participants also showed increased selenium levels, a mineral abundant in Brazil nuts, which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. While both groups experienced similar weight loss, the group consuming Brazil nuts demonstrated better health outcomes due to higher selenium intake.

Conclusion

Although this study had some limitations—such as a small sample size and challenges in monitoring dietary adherence—the findings support the conclusion that consuming Brazil nuts can reduce inflammation and improve gut health.

Consuming 8 grams of Brazil nuts per day may help reduce obesity (Getty Images)

What are Brazil Nuts and Their Benefits?

Brazil nuts are one of the richest natural sources of selenium, an antioxidant that reduces oxidative stress and promotes anti-inflammatory processes in the body. Regular consumption of selenium supports thyroid hormone production and strengthens the immune system. Additionally, Brazil nuts may improve heart health due to their healthy fats, which help lower cholesterol levels. Their selenium content also gives them cancer-fighting properties, and they are known to enhance the skin's glow and improve hair health.

However, experts caution that Brazil nuts should be consumed in moderation, as excessive selenium intake can be harmful. Consuming just 1-2 nuts per day is sufficient to reap their benefits. They can be enjoyed on their own, mixed into salads, or added to smoothies for a nutritious boost.