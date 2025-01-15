ETV Bharat / health

Is BMI Outdated? Experts Propose a Better Way to Diagnose Obesity

A group of 56 global experts has proposed a groundbreaking approach to diagnosing obesity, moving beyond Body Mass Index (BMI) as the sole measure. Published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, this commission has the backing of 75 medical organizations and aims to provide a more nuanced, personalized way of identifying and treating obesity.

Professor Francesco Rubino of King’s College London, who chaired the commission says, “The question of whether obesity is a disease is flawed because it presumes an all-or-nothing scenario. Evidence shows a more nuanced reality. Some individuals with obesity remain healthy long-term, while others experience severe illness due to excess body fat.”

The commission’s approach distinguishes between two categories: clinical obesity, where excess fat causes health issues, and pre-clinical obesity, where individuals are at higher risk but have no current illness.

BMI Alone Isn’t Enough

For decades, BMI has been the go-to tool for diagnosing obesity but it has significant shortcomings. BMI measures weight relative to height but doesn’t account for fat distribution or individual health conditions. For example, someone with excess fat around the organs (a major risk factor for diseases like diabetes and heart failure) might still have a “normal” BMI. Conversely, individuals with a high BMI but healthy organ function might be misdiagnosed.

Commissioner Professor Robert Eckel from the University of Colorado highlights the issue: “Relying on BMI alone is problematic. People with excess body fat in specific areas, like the waist or organs, face higher health risks than those with fat stored beneath the skin. Yet BMI doesn’t differentiate between these cases.”