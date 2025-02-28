"Make meaningful contributions to medical research": Dr. Sujatha Rathod Advises Medical Graduates At BMCRI Convocation Ceremony

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) held its convocation ceremony on National Science Day, celebrating the achievements of its graduating students. The event was attended by several notable figures, including Minister for Medical Education Dr. Sharanprakash Patil, Principal Secretary of the Department of Education Mohammed Mohsin, former ISRO Director Dr. K Sivan, and Director of Aero Systems at DRDO Dr. Rajalaxmi Menon. The ceremony was presided over by BMCRI Dean and Director Dr. Ramesh Krishna K and Principal Dr. Asima Banu.

Dr. S Sacchidananda, former Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), attended as the Guest of Honor. While Dr. K Sivan was unable to be present, he sent a message of encouragement to the graduates. Addressing the graduates, Dr. Rajalaxmi Menon emphasized the importance of lifelong learning in the medical field. She reminded students of their responsibility to provide healthcare to all, especially the marginalized and underprivileged.

“You are stepping into a profession where you must prioritize patient care above all else,” said Dr. Menon. “Never prescribe treatments that force patients to sell their ancestral properties or spend their life savings. Always seek alternative solutions that ensure proper care.”

She also underscored the role of medical professionals in realizing India’s vision for the future. “We must work together to achieve a developed India by 2047, aiming to improve life expectancy to 85 years. Mental health is another critical area where we need dedicated efforts.”

The event was attended by several notable figures (ETV Bharat)

Dr. Menon encouraged students to face challenges with confidence and perseverance. “Success is not immediate; obstacles will arise, but belief in oneself is key to overcoming them,” she added.

Dr. S Sacchidananda, in his address, described the convocation as a milestone in the graduates' lives and urged them to express gratitude to their parents, teachers, and patients. “Your parents have made sacrifices to ensure your education. Be thankful to your teachers who have guided you, and never forget that patients have given you an opportunity to learn and refine your skills,” he said.

He emphasized the need for further specialization in the medical field.

“MBBS is just the beginning. In today’s world, specialization and super-specialization are essential. Only 28% of medical graduates pursue postgraduate studies in India, with Karnataka slightly ahead at 36%,” Dr. Sacchidananda told the medical grads.

He encouraged students to embrace challenges and strive for excellence. “The world beyond college is a battlefield. Set your goals, work hard, and push your limits. When you struggle, support will always be available,” he assured them. He also highlighted the importance of research and documentation. “Without research, progress is impossible. Document your findings, analyze data, and contribute to medical advancements.”

The congregation at the BMCRI convocation (ETV Bharat)

Dr. BL Sujatha Rathod, Director of the Directorate of Medical Education, Government of Karnataka, urged students to uphold ethical medical practices. Quoting the Sanskrit verse, “Asato ma sad-gamaya; Tamaso ma jyotir-gamaya; Mrtyor-ma amrutam gamaya” (Lead me from darkness to light), she encouraged graduates to serve society selflessly and make meaningful contributions to medical research.

BMCRI Principal Dr. Asima Banu announced that 256 students had successfully completed their graduation and received their degrees. The convocation marked a significant milestone for the graduating students, reinforcing their commitment to ethical medical practice, continued learning, and service to society.