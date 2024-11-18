ETV Bharat / health

Black Gram Can Help Control Blood Sugar Levels

Black gram (aka kala chana) may not have the flashiness of quinoa or the Instagrammability of avocado toast, but don’t let its humble appearance fool you. According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, black gram boasts a low glycaemic index (GI). Foods with a low GI release glucose into your bloodstream at a slow and steady pace, preventing the dreaded sugar spikes that diabetics are all too familiar with.

What is this glycaemic index, you ask? Think of it as a measure of how fast a food item raises your blood sugar after you eat it. Foods with a high GI are the sprinters (delivering quick, often overwhelming bursts of sugar) while low-GI foods like black gram are the marathon runners, pacing themselves steadily.

Why Diabetics Should Befriend Black Gram

Diabetes is a relentless companion, one that over 500 million people worldwide have to contend with daily. While it can’t be cured, managing it is an art form (a delicate balance of diet, exercise and mindful living). Enter black gram: a nutrient powerhouse that not only nourishes but might also keep your blood sugar in check.

“Black gram’s low glycaemic index isn’t its only superpower. It's also packed with fibre, which acts like a traffic cop for your digestion, slowing down the absorption of sugars and keeping blood sugar levels stable. Add to that a generous helping of protein, and you’ve got a food that doesn’t just sustain you but also helps repair and build your body,” says dietician Shweta Lokhande from Mumbai.

While black gram is an excellent choice for diabetics, it’s always wise to consult with your doctor or dietician before making major dietary changes. Your health is a bespoke recipe—what works for one person might not work for another.

More Than Just a Sugar Slayer

Black gram isn’t just good for managing diabetes. It’s a full-on health ambassador. Here’s what it brings to the table: