Exclusive | Stop Scrolling, Start Meditating: Sister Shivani Warns That Mobile Addiction Weakens Mind And Soul

By Surabhi Gupta

In a world full of stress, endless scrolling, and negativity, spiritual teacher Sister Shivani of the Brahma Kumaris believes we need to stop looking outward and start looking inward. She recently talked to ETV Bharat, offering practical tips for meditation, parenting, and building positivity in daily life.

Most of us begin the day by checking our phones. News, messages, social media. But Sister Shivani warns that this habit drains our inner energy before the day even begins. “Ask yourself what is happening inside you, not just what is happening in the world,” she says. Even five minutes of silence or meditation every morning can make the whole day calmer.

Meditation, she explains, doesn’t mean complicated techniques. “Meditation is sitting in a few minutes of silence, and it changes the way we respond to challenges. Do a little meditation, remain calm here, and the whole day will become much easier. If you strengthen yourself in the morning, then even if something outside is not to your liking, you will respond calmly instead of reacting. This is the essence of Rajyoga.”

Her message is simple: daily empowerment of the self makes external difficulties easier to handle.

Inner Strength Is The Real Wealth

For Sister Shivani, the biggest wealth we have is not money or status but inner strength. She says the soul is naturally powerful, but habits like fear, anger, and constant worry weaken it. “Just 10 minutes a day for yourself can restore this power,” she says. Even astronauts, she points out, use meditation and yoga to stay mentally strong while training for space missions.