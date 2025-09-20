Exclusive | Stop Scrolling, Start Meditating: Sister Shivani Warns That Mobile Addiction Weakens Mind And Soul
In an interview with ETV Bharat, Sister Shivani of the Brahma Kumaris gave practical tips for meditation, and parenting in the age of mobiles.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 1:33 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
In a world full of stress, endless scrolling, and negativity, spiritual teacher Sister Shivani of the Brahma Kumaris believes we need to stop looking outward and start looking inward. She recently talked to ETV Bharat, offering practical tips for meditation, parenting, and building positivity in daily life.
Most of us begin the day by checking our phones. News, messages, social media. But Sister Shivani warns that this habit drains our inner energy before the day even begins. “Ask yourself what is happening inside you, not just what is happening in the world,” she says. Even five minutes of silence or meditation every morning can make the whole day calmer.
Meditation, she explains, doesn’t mean complicated techniques. “Meditation is sitting in a few minutes of silence, and it changes the way we respond to challenges. Do a little meditation, remain calm here, and the whole day will become much easier. If you strengthen yourself in the morning, then even if something outside is not to your liking, you will respond calmly instead of reacting. This is the essence of Rajyoga.”
Her message is simple: daily empowerment of the self makes external difficulties easier to handle.
Inner Strength Is The Real Wealth
For Sister Shivani, the biggest wealth we have is not money or status but inner strength. She says the soul is naturally powerful, but habits like fear, anger, and constant worry weaken it. “Just 10 minutes a day for yourself can restore this power,” she says. Even astronauts, she points out, use meditation and yoga to stay mentally strong while training for space missions.
One of her biggest concerns is how children are being raised with mobile phones. “Every child nowadays is given a toy called a mobile phone,” she says. “It weakens both their mind and soul.” She believes parents should avoid threats, constant criticism, and forcing their will on children. Instead, they should try to understand their child’s personality and build on their natural talents.
“Parents use creative toys to make their children physically strong, but they don’t do anything to make them mentally strong. If you want your child to be intelligent, make them mentally strong by giving love, not by criticizing or imposing,” she says.
Master Yourself
BK Shivani says that being a master of yourself means:
- Thinking the right thoughts.
- Speaking kindly and truthfully.
- Eating and watching things that nourish, not harm.
- Acting in line with your values.
If we lose this control, we become slaves to outside influences instead of being in charge of our lives.
Five Affirmations For Bedtime
One of her core teachings is that even a single positive thought can transform situations. For example, repeating to yourself, “Whatever is happening is happening for my good,” can slowly shift energy, reduce negativity, and make it easier to face life’s challenges. She suggests building the habit of affirmations before sleep.
These simple statements, when repeated daily, can reprogram the mind:
- I am fearless.
- I am a peaceful soul.
- I am a powerful soul.
- I am always calm and stable.
- I am always happy.
Say them every night, she says, and within 15-20 days, you will notice real changes in your behaviour and outlook.
Replace Fear with Confidence
Fear is the biggest barrier to living freely... fear of losing a job, health, or relationships. To break this, Sister Shivani recommends declaring to yourself: “I am fearless.” This simple step, practised daily, builds confidence and makes the mind stronger when facing challenges.
Her final piece of advice is to feed your mind positivity every single day. When you keep repeating positive thoughts, your subconscious begins to believe them, and slowly, your life follows the same direction. “Spend a little time each day to strengthen your mind,” she says. “When the mind is strong, everything else comes under control.”
Read more:
- Daily Affirmations, The Simple Practice For Self-Compassion And Well-Being
- Mindfulness Day 2025: Practical And Easy Techniques To Sharpen Focus And Reduce Anxiety In Office
- Hidden Benefits Of Daily Silence; Here's Why You Should Stay Silent For 10 Minutes A Day
- Television Actor Puja Sharma On Balancing Life With Early Dinners, Morning Meditation, And Reading In Quiet Cafés