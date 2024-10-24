ETV Bharat / health

‘Birth Control Pills Can Be Life-Threatening’: Reproductive Medicine Specialist Warns

Dr Sabahat Rasool, a reproductive medicine expert, advised obese women and those with high blood sugar or blood pressure to avoid taking them

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s leading reproductive medicine specialist and IVF consultant, Dr Sabahat Rasool, has issued a note of caution for women taking birth control pills without proper knowledge or consulting the specialists.

While describing these pills as "a safe and simple approach to preventing unwanted pregnancy," she recommended women who are overweight or have high blood sugar and blood pressure to avoid taking them.

"Every woman cannot use the contraceptive pills. Women whose blood sugar or blood pressure is uncontrolled or those who are at risk of blood clots should never use these tablets. They can be life-threatening for them," she said.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat’s Parvez ud Din, Dr Sabahat said that regular and high use of birth control pills can cause harmful effects on the body, like disturbing the menstrual cycle.

“Breast cancer and some other cancers have also been linked to the continuous use of contraceptive pills. However, these pills are effective and safe for healthy women who wish to space out between children,” she said.

Amid the trend of late marriages, it is better to avoid these pills, she advised. “If older women use contraceptive pills or other methods to prevent pregnancy, they may face trouble getting pregnant in the future.”

Positive Aspects Of Contraceptive Pills

Apart from preventing unwanted pregnancy, contraceptive pills can also work as an effective medicine for many diseases in women, Dr Sabahat said.

According to her, women who use these medications to avoid unintended pregnancy also save themselves from abortion and its negative consequences.

“Abortion not only has negative effects on fertility but can sometimes be fatal,” she said.

She said doctors recommend using these pills for women who experience more pain during menstruation. “Women who have acne, unwanted hair growth, or are struggling with uterus problems can also take these pills for relief. But they shouldn't take them without consulting a doctor,” she concluded.

