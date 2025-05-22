Bharat Biotech's Oral Cholera Vaccine Hillchol Successfully Completes Phase 3 Trials

​Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said its oral cholera vaccine (OCV), Hillchol, has successfully completed phase III clinical trials on efficacy against both Ogawa and Inaba serotypes.

The findings of the study have been published in the ScienceDirect vaccine journal. A double-blind, randomised phase III clinical trial was conducted to evaluate safety, immunogenicity, non-inferiority and lot-to-lot consistency of single component oral cholera vaccine, Hillchol in comparison to a comparator vaccine in a diverse participant group of 1,800 individuals, from infants to adults, across 10 clinical sites in India.

In this study, participants were divided into three age groups, adults over 18 years, children aged 5 to below 18 years, and infants aged 1 to under 5 years. They were randomised in a 3:1 ratio to receive either Hillchol or a comparator vaccine.

Hillchol showed over four-fold increase in vibriocidal antibody titres against Ogawa and Inaba serotypes 14 days after two doses.

​Key highlights from the findings:

Robust Immunogenicity: Hillchol demonstrated a greater than four-fold rise in vibriocidal antibodies - 68.3 percent for Ogawa and 69.5 percent for Inaba serotypes, proving non-inferiority to licensed vaccines.​

Strong Safety Profile: Adverse events were mild and comparable between the two vaccines.

Broad Age Coverage: The vaccine was well-tolerated and immunogenic across all age groups, including infants, children, and adults.

"This publication reaffirms our commitment to advancing vaccines built on rigorous research, thorough clinical trials, and reliable clinical data. It highlights our continued commitment to providing affordable, effective and accessible vaccines for the populations who need them the most,” said ​Dr Krishna Ella, executive chairman of Bharat Biotech.

According to Dr Ella cholera is a vaccine-preventable disease that has faced a surge in outbreaks along with a huge shortage of vaccines. "The new generation oral cholera vaccine, Hillchol, featuring a simplified single stable O1 Hikojima strain, inducing robust antibodies against both Ogawa and Inaba serotypes, aims to enhance production efficiency and affordability, particularly in lower and middle-income countries where waterborne diseases continue to pose serious health threats," he added.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingesting food or water contaminated with Vibrio cholerae bacteria. Studies have estimated that 2.86 million cases and 95,000 deaths occur annually. With​ Hillchol, Bharat Biotech strengthens its commitment to combating global infectious diseases through innovation and clinical excellence. As cholera continues to threaten communities lacking clean water and sanitation, Hillchol provides a streamlined, scalable solution designed to support global health programmes and ensure equitable access to life-saving vaccines.

The demand for OCVs is close to 100 million doses a year across the world, and given that only one manufacturer supplies them, there is a global shortage. Bharat Biotech's facilities in Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar have a capacity to produce up to 200 million doses of Hillchol.