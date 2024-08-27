Bharat Biotech Launches Oral Cholera Vaccine HILLCHOL After Successful Trial

Bharat Biotech Executive Chairman Krishna Ella (Left) and others launch oral cholera vaccine HILLCHOL in Hyderabad on Tuesday, August 27, 2024. (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: The Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) announced the launch of HILLCHOL, a novel single-strain Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV), on Tuesday. HILLCHOL was developed by Bharat Biotech under license from Hilleman Laboratories to combat cholera, a significant advancement in global health, a statement released by the company said.

Currently, only one manufacturer supplies OCVs worldwide, resulting in a yearly deficit of 40 million doses. To mitigate this global shortage of oral cholera vaccine, Bharat Biotech has established large-scale manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar with a capacity to produce up to 200 million doses of HILLCHOL.

While cholera is preventable and treatable, global cases and deaths have risen steadily since 2021. From early 2023 to March this year, 824,479 cases and 5,900 deaths were reported in 31 countries. HILLCHOL vaccine is administered orally on Day 0 and Day 14 and is suitable for individuals older than one year. It is presented as a single-dose respule and should be stored between +2°C and +8°C.

Dr. Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, said, "Vaccines provide the best intervention to prevent, limit and control cholera outbreaks. HILLCHOL® is an excellent success story of partnership leading to public health solutions. Our new large-scale cGMP production facilities in Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar will significantly enhance our production and supply capabilities for this Oral Cholera Vaccine, advancing our efforts to combat Cholera globally."

"I congratulate the team at Bharat Biotech, our partners for developing this novel vaccine and thankful to the CDSCO, Govt of India, and WHO, Geneva, for their regulatory guidance and support," Dr. Ella, added.

HILLCHOL marks a significant milestone in global cholera prevention efforts. It will contribute substantially to the Global Task Force on Cholera Control (GTFCC)'s goal of reducing cholera-related deaths by 90% by 2030, alongside improvements in water and sanitation infrastructure.

Although the cholera vaccine provides additional protection against infections, it is essential to emphasize that it does not substitute for other preventive measures. Cholera continues to pose a significant public health challenge, especially in regions with inadequate sanitation. The spread of cholera is primarily attributed to the faecal contamination of water and food supplies, a problem exacerbated by natural disasters and among people living in crowded conditions with insufficient access to clean water.

Bharat Biotech (BBIL) is a biotech company in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, India. BBIL is a global leader with 145 patents, ~20 vaccines and bio-therapeutics, and registrations in 125 countries. These vaccines were developed through clinical trials in more than 20 countries worldwide and have been published in more than 100 peer-reviewed journals. The company has manufactured and supplied more than 9 billion doses of vaccines globally, saving millions of lives and livelihoods annually.