7 Habits for Better Sleep: How to Reset Your Rest with the Science-Backed Practice of Sleep Hygiene

We treat sleep as optional, as something we can delay and yet like trust in a relationship, sleep is fundamental. In fact, it is the cornerstone of our physical energy and mental clarity. It is essential to consider whether you are maintaining good sleep hygiene. In layman terms, sleep hygiene is a collection of simple, behavioural practices that influence the quantity and quality of your sleep.
Better Sleep Month 2025
The concept of sleep hygiene emerged in the 1970s, a time when sleep disorders were still in the shadows and productivity was lionized above all. Researchers began to notice that many sleep issues were behavioural in nature... not rooted in illness, but in lifestyle. Over the decades, as technology, work pressure, and screen addiction accelerated, the importance of sleep hygiene has only grown more urgent.
As we come to the close of Better Sleep Month (observed each May since the 1970s), let’s take a moment to reflect on the principles of sleep hygiene as a set of habits backed by science.
1st Habit: Hit the Bed at the Same Time Every Night
You can’t expect a good night’s sleep if your day is filled with chaos. Sleep hygiene begins long before your head hits the pillow. Dr. Mangesh Ghulghule, Mumbai-based Neuropsychiatrist, points out that many of his patients struggling with insomnia have erratic routines and overstimulated minds.
“Our brain needs consistency,” says Dr. Ghulghule. “If you sleep at different hours every day, or consume high-stimuli content at night, your internal clock becomes confused. This leads to poor quality sleep and mental fatigue the next day.”
Set a wind-down routine. Your body thrives on rhythm. Aim to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends.
2nd Habit: Design Your Sleep Environment
Says Dr. Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, Consultant, Interventional Pulmonologist and Sleep Specialist, Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad: “Good sleep hygiene includes a cool, dark, and quiet room. Avoid using your bedroom for work or screen time. The bedroom should be associated only with sleep and intimacy... nothing else.”
Block out blue light an hour before bed. Keep your room at a comfortable 20–22°C. Invest in blackout curtains or a sleep mask. And banish the smartphone; your Instagram feed can wait.
3rd Habit: Consume Healthy Stuff
What we consume (both nutritionally and cognitively) can either enhance or erode our sleep. Caffeine and alcohol are major saboteurs. Avoid caffeine after 2 pm and heavy meals right before bed. Screen time is the new smoking: harmless-looking but damaging to your rest.
Try mindful practices like reading, meditation, or journaling before bed. Sleep is a process of surrender. You can’t force it, but you can invite it.
4th Habit: Treat Sleep as a Necessity
Here’s a myth we need to retire: sleeping less means you’re working harder. Chronic sleep deprivation reduces productivity, increases errors, raises stress, and shortens your health span. Sleep is not time wasted... it is time invested. Studies show that people who sleep at least 7 hours have better memory, emotional regulation, immune function, and metabolic health.
“Patients who treat sleep as a luxury rather than a necessity often end up with problems like high blood pressure, obesity, and anxiety,” warns Dr. Balasubramanian. “Sleep is the body's repair mode. You can’t be productive if your body is running on fumes.”
5th Habit: Listen to your Body
Many people are trapped in a cycle of poor sleep and self-blame. Understand this: poor sleep is not a moral failing... it is a signal, which could point to underlying health issues like sleep apnea, anxiety, or thyroid dysfunction.
“If you’ve tried lifestyle changes and still wake up tired or irritable, it’s time to see a doctor or sleep specialist,” urges Dr. Ghulghule. “Don’t normalize fatigue.”
6th Habit: Include Your Family
Better sleep is cultural. What time do your kids go to bed? Are you scrolling while your spouse reads in bed? Is the television a lullaby or a toxin? Build a home environment where rest is honoured, not neglected. Teach children to power down. Share your wind-down rituals. Make good sleep a family value.
7th Habit: Renewal is Non-Negotiable
Align your life so that rest, energy, and purpose are no longer at odds. Start small. Choose one habit this week:
- Shut off screens at 10 pm
- Set your bedtime.
- Invest in a comfortable pillow.
- Drink chamomile tea instead of wine at night.
You can’t pour from an empty cup. You can’t lead, parent, create, or heal if you’re sleep-deprived. Great lives are not just built during waking hours, they are restored in sleep. So tonight (and every night thereafter), do something radical. Switch off the noise. Slow your breath. Sink into rest. Because a well-rested you is a better you.
