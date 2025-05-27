ETV Bharat / health

7 Habits for Better Sleep: How to Reset Your Rest with the Science-Backed Practice of Sleep Hygiene

We treat sleep as optional, as something we can delay and yet like trust in a relationship, sleep is fundamental. In fact, it is the cornerstone of our physical energy and mental clarity. It is essential to consider whether you are maintaining good sleep hygiene. In layman terms, sleep hygiene is a collection of simple, behavioural practices that influence the quantity and quality of your sleep.

Better Sleep Month 2025

The concept of sleep hygiene emerged in the 1970s, a time when sleep disorders were still in the shadows and productivity was lionized above all. Researchers began to notice that many sleep issues were behavioural in nature... not rooted in illness, but in lifestyle. Over the decades, as technology, work pressure, and screen addiction accelerated, the importance of sleep hygiene has only grown more urgent.

As we come to the close of Better Sleep Month (observed each May since the 1970s), let’s take a moment to reflect on the principles of sleep hygiene as a set of habits backed by science.

1st Habit: Hit the Bed at the Same Time Every Night

You can’t expect a good night’s sleep if your day is filled with chaos. Sleep hygiene begins long before your head hits the pillow. Dr. Mangesh Ghulghule, Mumbai-based Neuropsychiatrist, points out that many of his patients struggling with insomnia have erratic routines and overstimulated minds.

“Our brain needs consistency,” says Dr. Ghulghule. “If you sleep at different hours every day, or consume high-stimuli content at night, your internal clock becomes confused. This leads to poor quality sleep and mental fatigue the next day.”

Set a wind-down routine. Your body thrives on rhythm. Aim to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends.

2nd Habit: Design Your Sleep Environment

Says Dr. Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, Consultant, Interventional Pulmonologist and Sleep Specialist, Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad: “Good sleep hygiene includes a cool, dark, and quiet room. Avoid using your bedroom for work or screen time. The bedroom should be associated only with sleep and intimacy... nothing else.”

Keep clutter off your bed (and sleep environment) (Getty Images)

Block out blue light an hour before bed. Keep your room at a comfortable 20–22°C. Invest in blackout curtains or a sleep mask. And banish the smartphone; your Instagram feed can wait.