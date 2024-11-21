ETV Bharat / health

Best Homeopathic Remedies For Hay Fever, Food And Dust Allergies

Allergies are no longer rare. The sneezing fits in winter, the persistent itching after eating certain foods, or the dry cough triggered by a dusty room are experiences many endure. Yet, these seemingly small ailments reflect a failure to coexist harmoniously with the environment. Homeopathy offers a holistic approach to managing allergies by addressing the root cause rather than suppressing symptoms.

How Does Homeopathy Work?

Unlike conventional medicine, which often relies on antihistamines and steroids to provide temporary relief, homeopathy focuses on stimulating the body’s natural ability to heal itself. Senior homeopathic consultant Dr Akansha Dwivedi told the ETV Bharat Health team about the individualised nature of homeopathy. “Homeopathy is never a one-size-fits-all system. Remedies are chosen based on specific symptoms, triggers, and the patient’s overall health,” she says.

Homeopathy focuses on stimulating the body’s natural ability to heal itself (Freepik)

“Homeopathy focuses on treating allergies by addressing the root cause and enhancing the immune system's response. Unlike traditional medicine, which targets only the symptoms, homeopathy seeks to heal the person as a whole, working with the body’s natural healing mechanisms for long-term wellness,” says Karan Bhargava, Founder and CEO of homeopathic healthcare service provider Homoeo Amigo.

Can Homeopathy Prevent Recurring Allergies?

Allergies are notorious for their persistence. They come back, often stronger, unless managed effectively. According to Bhargava, homeopathy can play a significant role in reducing hypersensitivity to allergens and preventing recurrence. “It can strengthen the immune system and reduce hypersensitivity to allergens,” he states.

Keys to long-term relief from allergies:

Avoid known allergens: Learn your triggers and steer clear when possible.

Boost immunity through diet: Incorporate Vitamin C and antioxidant-rich foods.

Follow a homeopathic treatment plan: Work with a qualified practitioner for tailored remedies.

Manage stress: Practices like yoga and meditation can significantly reduce allergic reactions.

Effective remedies for common allergies:

1. Hay Fever

Allium Cepa: For watery eyes and sneezing.