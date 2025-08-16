ETV Bharat / health

Best Foods For More Brain Power, Better Focus And Sharper Memory

If you could swallow a pill that made you sharper, calmer, more focused, and less forgetful, would you take it? That pill already exists. It’s called food. Every bite you take is either making your brain faster, cleaner, more efficient... or clogging it, stressing it, and pushing it into early retirement.

Over the past decade, we have treated food as both fuel and experiment. What boosts my writing flow, what kills my focus, what makes me crash by 2 pm. Your brain is not a black box. It’s an ecosystem. Every choice either cleans the ecosystem or pollutes it. You don’t need exotic powders or expensive stacks. The real hacks are sitting in your local farmer’s market.

We asked wellness experts, which are the best brain foods. Nidhi Nahata (lifestyle expert who has founded plant-based vegetarian restaurant Justbe in Bengaluru), and Dr Narendra Shetty (Chief Wellness Officer, Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Centre), Dr Mahesh Gour (Founder and Director, EduQuik recommend the following natural foods.

1. Raw Fruits and Vegetables

“Raw plant foods are nature’s most intelligent design—enzymes, antioxidants, water, and fibre all working together,” says lifestyle expert Nidhi Nahata. Forget exotic supplements. The real brain fuel is boringly simple: raw fruits and vegetables. The fibre in them doesn’t just keep your stomach happy; it scrubs your arteries clean like an internal broom. Clearer arteries mean better blood flow. Better blood flow means more oxygen and nutrients to the brain.

Think seasonal fruits (berries, papaya, guava), leafy greens (spinach, mint, coriander), and soaked nuts and seeds. This is not about eating “rabbit food.” It’s about removing the static so your nervous system plays a clean signal.

2. The Fibre Effect

Almost 90% of serotonin (the neurotransmitter that decides whether you’re in monk-mode or meltdown) is made in the gut. If your gut is toxic, inflamed, or sluggish, so is your mind. Raw, high-fibre foods reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, two sworn enemies of memory. The gut-brain dialogue is constant. Feed one crap, the other suffers. Feed one clarity, the other soars. So the rule here is simple: before you reach for coffee or nootropics, check your fibre game.

3. Omega-3s Are Lube for Your Neurons

Your brain is 60% fat. Feed it the wrong fats (processed junk, fried foods) and you’ll gum up the works. Feed it the right fats (omega-3s), and your neurons light up like fibre optics. According to Dr Mahesh Gour, fatty fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel are like rocket fuel for memory and learning. Don’t do fish? Walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds will back you up. Omega-3 deficiency isn’t just about foggy memory; it’s linked to depression and faster cognitive decline. This is not an optional supplement. It’s core operating system maintenance.

4. The Antioxidant Army