Odisha: Berhampur Doctors Successfully Remove 200-Gram Brain Tumour After 8-Hour Surgery

Berhampur: In a remarkable medical feat, doctors at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur successfully performed surgery on a 50-year-old patient with a tumour in her brain.

The patient, identified as Shanthi Mahakud from Badagarh in Ganjam district, had been suffering from a growing lump on the left side of her brain. It started growing over time, and Shanthi could not recognise anyone properly. Following this, Shanthi's family members took her to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur.

An MRI was conducted, and doctors diagnosed her with a 15 cm meningioma, a brain tumour. The complex surgery was performed last Thursday by a team led by Dr. Rabinarayan Panda, Head of the Neurosurgery Department, along with Assistant Professor Dr. Devadatta Sathiva, Dr. Tushar Kant Rath, Dr. Debashree Maharana, Senior Resident Haribabu, and Junior Resident Umababu.

Dr Rabinarayan Panda said, "Shanthi Mahakud had a large tumour in her head. She had difficulty understanding speech for a long time, and also had difficulty walking on the right side."