Odisha: Berhampur Doctors Successfully Remove 200-Gram Brain Tumour After 8-Hour Surgery
The patient had difficulty in recognising people, understanding speech, and walking, along with persistent headaches and vomiting.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 1:44 PM IST|
Updated : September 24, 2025 at 2:04 PM IST
Berhampur: In a remarkable medical feat, doctors at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur successfully performed surgery on a 50-year-old patient with a tumour in her brain.
The patient, identified as Shanthi Mahakud from Badagarh in Ganjam district, had been suffering from a growing lump on the left side of her brain. It started growing over time, and Shanthi could not recognise anyone properly. Following this, Shanthi's family members took her to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur.
An MRI was conducted, and doctors diagnosed her with a 15 cm meningioma, a brain tumour. The complex surgery was performed last Thursday by a team led by Dr. Rabinarayan Panda, Head of the Neurosurgery Department, along with Assistant Professor Dr. Devadatta Sathiva, Dr. Tushar Kant Rath, Dr. Debashree Maharana, Senior Resident Haribabu, and Junior Resident Umababu.
Dr Rabinarayan Panda said, "Shanthi Mahakud had a large tumour in her head. She had difficulty understanding speech for a long time, and also had difficulty walking on the right side."
"She was experiencing headaches and vomiting. We operated for eight hours from 10 AM to 5 PM, and a 200 gm tumour was removed. Now she is recovering and can speak," Dr Panda added.
Dean Prof. Dr. Suchitra Das praised the neurosurgery team and said that several successful complex surgeries have been performed in recent months despite a shortage of beds. "This success is a matter of pride for MKCG Medical College," she added. Expressing relief after the surgery, Shanthi Mahakud said, "I feel better now."
