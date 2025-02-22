ETV Bharat / health

The Purpose Of Fasting On Mahashivaratri, What Are The Different Types Of Fasts For This Festival And Dos And Don'ts To Follow?

Mahashivaratri is believed to be the most spiritually potent night of the year, as per Hindu traditions, making it an ideal time for self-discipline and inner transformation. Millions of devotees observe a fast to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings, but did you know that fasting on this night is also backed by science? Let’s explore why fasting is such a key part of Mahashivaratri and how to do it the right way.

Why Do We Fast on Mahashivaratri?

Mahashivaratri in 2025 will be observed on the night of February 26, with the Chaturdashi Tithi beginning at 11.08 am on February 26 and ending at 8.54 am on February 27. Fasting during Mahashivaratri is a way to purify the mind and body. According to Hindu beliefs, staying away from food helps devotees focus on prayer, meditation, and self-discipline. It is said that when we fast, we create positive energy that allows us to connect more deeply with Lord Shiva.

From a scientific perspective, fasting gives the digestive system a break, allowing the body to repair and rejuvenate itself. Research from Italy shows that controlled fasting can help regulate blood sugar, boost metabolism, and even promote longevity. When combined with meditation and chanting, fasting becomes a powerful way to cleanse both the body and the mind.

Mahashivaratri in 2025 will be observed on the night of February 26 (Freepik)

Health Benefits of Fasting