ETV Bharat / health

Behavioural Science Nudges You Forward On The Path To Wellness

Behavioural science says techniques like meditation or mindfulness can help you respond thoughtfully rather than react impulsively ( Freepik )

In the timeless words of psychologist and bestselling author M. Scott Peck, “Life is difficult.” But it is precisely in facing life's challenges that we find growth and purpose. This perspective resonates with the life and work of behavioural scientist Yogesh Parmar, founder of Gamechangers and an advocate for the Living My Promise movement.

At the heart of behavioural science is the idea that our thoughts and behaviours are often automated responses shaped by past conditioning. Simply put, it refers to the study of human behaviour and how it is influenced by various factors. Parmar's enterprise Gamechangers applies these principles to learning and development. “What we’re really trying to do is help children and adolescents call their bluff,” Yogesh explains. This involves teaching people to recognise and challenge the mental scripts that hold them back, whether it’s fear, self-doubt, or societal expectations.

For adults, particularly in their 20s and 30s, Parmar stresses on the importance of self-awareness. “This is a great time to increase self-awareness and ask, ‘How do I show up in a way that does justice to everything life has shown me?’”

How Behavioral Science Shapes Us

Our early experiences shape how we navigate the world. Parmar reflects, “Some of my earliest memories as a child are of being shamed for being a skinny kid in school. I grew up in a society rooted in a scarcity mindset, where tough love often masked an inability to express affection.” These experiences led to a positive coping mechanism for him: cultivating language and public speaking skills to counteract feelings of inadequacy. “I was often called a ‘hanger’ for being thin. In response, I developed skills that became assets in the eyes of the world.”

Yogesh Parmar (ETV Bharat)

Behavioural science reveals that many of our adult habits, fears, and strengths stem from how we process shame, failure, and love during our formative years. His own journey towards self-confidence highlights the importance of reprogramming our “operating systems.”

For him, Vipassana meditation was transformative. “If I had known this technique as a child, I wouldn’t have reacted to insults so quickly or spiralled into shame,” he says in a telephonic interview to the ETV Bharat Health team. Perhaps this is why Vipassana for kids is a major feature of his workshops.

Purpose Beyond the Self

Purpose isn’t only about personal growth. It’s about contributing to something larger than oneself. Parmar's involvement with the Living My Promise movement exemplifies this. The initiative encourages financially independent individuals to pledge 50% or more of their wealth to causes they care about, like education, healthcare, hunger, or the environment.

Living My Promise (LMP) is an initiative inspired by the Giving Pledge, designed for India. The idea is simple: use your resources to make a real difference and leave behind a legacy of impact. By bringing together like-minded people who want to give back, LMP is helping to create a kinder, more fair society.