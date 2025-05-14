Face Icing: The Lazy Girl’s Guide to Tighter, Glowing Skin That Alia, Deepika and Ranveer Swear By

It turns out that behind every glow-up on the red carpet is a celebrity quietly pressing a frozen cube of salvation against their cheeks. Face icing has gone from old-school grandma trick to full-blown A-list beauty hack and stars like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone are leading the cool revolution. Ranveer, ever the dramatic icon, once described his ice-cube ritual as a “morning slap from the skincare gods.” Alia swears by icing to de-puff and mentally reboot before shoots. And Deepika is the queen of calm composure, casually dunking her face into a bowl of ice water like it’s a spa day in Siberia.

Facial icing is exactly what it sounds like. You take an ice cube, rub it over your freshly washed face, and brace for the sharp sensation. The sensation is somewhere between “Oh wow, this is refreshing” and “Help, my epidermis has left the chat.”

This beauty ritual (equal parts skincare and Arctic survival challenge) has actually been around for decades. Hollywood actresses from the Golden Age used to dunk their faces in bowls of ice water to look fabulous under camera lights. Today’s version involves fancier tools like jade ice globes, stainless steel cryo wands, or little reusable moulds shaped like Hello Kitty.

Benefits of Icing Your Face

Depuffs your face

Tightens pores

Boosts circulation

Reduces inflammation

Gives you that glow

How to Ice Your Face

Let’s get practical, because even a beauty hack needs rules.

Start clean. Don’t be rubbing frozen water over three layers of yesterday’s foundation. Wrap it up. Wrap your ice cube in a thin cloth or use a tool. Direct ice can cause capillary damage. Use gentle motions. Think soft strokes, not windshield-wiper fury. Glide it along your cheeks, under your eyes, across your jawline. Time it right. A minute or two is fine. Any longer and you’re auditioning for a role in Frozen 3. Moisturize like a boss. Always follow with a good serum or moisturizer to lock in the benefits and convince your skin that this wasn’t some weird punishment. Pro Tip: Freeze green tea, cucumber juice, or aloe vera gel in your ice trays for bonus antioxidants

Icing helps constrict blood vessels and calm the skin, which is why your puffy eyes deflate. Just don’t expect miracles. It won’t erase wrinkles or fix a decade of bad lifestyle choices. Facial icing is one of those habits that makes you feel like you’re making good choices without actually needing a PhD in dermatology. Plus, it’s hard to take yourself too seriously when you’re massaging your face with a popsicle. So go ahead, grab an ice cube, put on your fluffiest robe, play some spa music and give your face the cool-down it didn’t know it needed.