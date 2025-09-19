ETV Bharat / health

Navratri 2025: Why Balanced Eating Is Important This Festive Season, And What Your Plate Should Look Like

As Navratri approaches, followed by Diwali and other festivals, our tables are going to be filled with heavy sweets, fried snacks, and celebratory feasts. “In clinics across India, I often see what follows: hypertension appearing in the 30s, prediabetes in the 40s, fatty liver across all ages, and all of it linked to the overconsumption of processed, convenience foods. Festivals are about joy and togetherness, but they need not leave us behind with health setbacks,” says Dietitian Sonal Sureka, who consults on Practo.

A Festive Plate, Reorganized

The updated Dietary Guidelines for Indians (2024) from the ICMR provide a useful strategy for balancing festive eating. With fruits and vegetables making up roughly half of the plate, their “My Plate for the Day” graphic suggests nutrients from at least eight food groups. The advice to use oils and fats sparingly, limit salt intake, and limit added sugars as much as possible is particularly pertinent when namkeen tins and mithai boxes are readily available.

My Plate For The Day graphic by ICMR (Image courtesy ICMR-NIN)

This is supported by WHO recommendations that fat quality is just as important as quantity. This means relying less on trans-fat-rich baked goods or snacks that are high in ghee and more on unsaturated fats like mustard or groundnut oil, nuts, and seeds. These changes help maintain energy levels throughout extended celebration days while also lowering the risk of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.