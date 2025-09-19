Navratri 2025: Why Balanced Eating Is Important This Festive Season, And What Your Plate Should Look Like
A balanced diet isn’t just about restriction; it’s our first and most reliable line of defence against lifestyle diseases, even during celebrations.
Published : September 19, 2025 at 3:26 PM IST
As Navratri approaches, followed by Diwali and other festivals, our tables are going to be filled with heavy sweets, fried snacks, and celebratory feasts. “In clinics across India, I often see what follows: hypertension appearing in the 30s, prediabetes in the 40s, fatty liver across all ages, and all of it linked to the overconsumption of processed, convenience foods. Festivals are about joy and togetherness, but they need not leave us behind with health setbacks,” says Dietitian Sonal Sureka, who consults on Practo.
A Festive Plate, Reorganized
The updated Dietary Guidelines for Indians (2024) from the ICMR provide a useful strategy for balancing festive eating. With fruits and vegetables making up roughly half of the plate, their “My Plate for the Day” graphic suggests nutrients from at least eight food groups. The advice to use oils and fats sparingly, limit salt intake, and limit added sugars as much as possible is particularly pertinent when namkeen tins and mithai boxes are readily available.
This is supported by WHO recommendations that fat quality is just as important as quantity. This means relying less on trans-fat-rich baked goods or snacks that are high in ghee and more on unsaturated fats like mustard or groundnut oil, nuts, and seeds. These changes help maintain energy levels throughout extended celebration days while also lowering the risk of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.
Mindful Swaps
Although popular diets may tempt people to “detox” after overindulging, they frequently backfire by causing rebound weight gain and worsening metabolic health.
Sustainable eating practices, such as eating whole grains (including festive-friendly millets like bajra, ragi, and jowar), natural proteins (dal, chana, paneer, curd, eggs, and fish), colourful fruits and vegetables, and using oil with awareness, are more effective, according to Dietitian Sureka. “You can use herbs, spices, and lemon to flavour food instead of adding extra salt, and you can choose home-cooked foods over highly processed packaged ones, even during festivals,” she adds.
Tips For Healthy Eating
Sonal Sureka suggests these guidelines to follow:
- Millets on the festive menu: Bajra khichdi, ragi idlis, or jowar rotis can balance heavy spreads.
- Protein: Start your meals during festive with dal, chana, paneer, eggs, or fish to steady blood sugar.
- Salt-conscious cooking: Reduce the amount of salt used in snacks or gravies and instead allow the flavour to be carried by the acidity and spices.
- Label literacy: Before buying packaged festive food items, check sugars, saturated fat, and sodium; shorter ingredient lists are usually safer.
Think of your plate this way:
- Half with vegetables (at least of two types, including one green leafy) + one fruit daily.
- A quarter with whole grains—roti (preferably mixed grain), brown rice, or millets.
- A quarter with protein legumes, curd/paneer, eggs, or chicken/fish.
- The entire family should consume only 3 to 5 teaspoons of fat per day, mostly unsaturated oils
- Limit your daily salt intake to about 5 g and sugar intake to a minimum.
Small, sustainable choices made even during celebrations will ensure that our festive plates add flavour and health for seasons to come.
