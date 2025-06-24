ETV Bharat / health

Back-To-School Guide For Parents Shopping For Safe And Lunchboxes And Water Bottles

Your child's lunchbox and water bottle should always be BPA-free ( Getty Images )

As soon as the school reopening circular drops into the WhatsApp group, every parent hits the panic button. New uniforms? Check. Notebooks? Check. New water bottle because last year’s had more dents? Lunchbox that doesn’t leak rajma all over their books? On the list.

But what most parents don’t realize is these small items, the bottle and the tiffin, are frontline soldiers in your child’s health battle. Choose the wrong ones, and you’re opening the door to bacteria, infections, even hormonal disruptions.

Here’s your simple, no-jargon guide to making the right choices without blowing your budget or losing your sanity.

1. Say No to BPA

There’s this villain called BPA (Bisphenol A). It sounds like a mutual fund scheme, but it’s a chemical in cheap plastics. It can mess with your child’s hormones. Imagine mood swings, fatigue, and who knows what else. So next time, check the label. If it doesn’t say “BPA-Free,” it’s a big no.

Pro-tip: Stainless steel or food-grade silicone are safe, stylish, and often dishwasher-friendly.

2. Easy to Clean > Fancy to See

If it takes a PhD to clean your kid’s bottle, it’s the wrong bottle. You need wide mouths, no unnecessary compartments, and definitely no spots where last month’s upma can fossilize.

Golden rule: If you can’t clean it easily, bacteria can live in it easily.

3. Leak-Proof or Leaky Drama?

How many times has your kid returned with a soggy math notebook because the bottle leaked? Leaks are not just annoying, they’re contamination zones. Look for bottles and tiffins with proper seals, preferably silicone gaskets. Test them at home before they test your patience at school.

4. Insulation is Not Just for Politicians

Want the roti to stay warm and the water to stay cool? Double-walled stainless steel options are not just luxuries anymore; they’re necessities in Indian summers and monsoons. Bacteria love lukewarm food. Keep them out by keeping meals at the right temperature.

5. Size Matters

Big isn’t always better. Don’t give your 6-year-old a gym flask meant for Salman Khan. The bottle should fit their hands and their bags. Heavy items = back pain = unnecessary trouble. Keep it light and right.

6. Cheap Plastic = Expensive Doctor Visits