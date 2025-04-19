Is Your Back Pain Something More? Learn About Most Common Spine Problems And The Treatments Doctors Recommend

If you've ever groaned your way out of bed, clutched your back mid-meeting, or needed a minute just to straighten up after picking something off the floor, you’re in good company. Back pain is one of the most common medical complaints worldwide, and often, it’s a sign of something more serious going on with your spine.

Spine disorders often develop gradually. What starts as an occasional ache can evolve into something more limiting, interfering with work, sleep, and simple tasks like walking or bending. That’s why early diagnosis is so crucial.

“From herniated discs to spinal tumours, our spines are vulnerable to a range of disorders... some of which creep up silently over time, others that announce themselves loudly and painfully. With the right diagnosis and timely treatment, most spine issues can be managed effectively, and often without the need for major surgery,” says Dr. Mohit Muttha, Consultant - Spine Surgeon, Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, Pune.

Think of your spine as the body’s control tower: sturdy, central, and essential. It not only helps you stand tall but houses the spinal cord, your body’s superhighway for nerve signals. When the spine is compromised, it affects more than just posture, it can disrupt movement, energy levels, and even your mental wellbeing. Let’s take a closer look at the most common spinal conditions affecting people today and the treatments doctors recommend to help you regain strength, mobility, and quality of life.

Slipped Disc

One of the most familiar spine problems is the herniated disc, sometimes called a slipped or ruptured disc. Imagine the soft cushion between your spinal bones bulging out of place and pressing against a nerve. That’s essentially what happens. It usually starts with a sharp, shooting pain in the back or leg, sometimes even weakness or numbness.

Says Dr. Muttha, “This condition is often triggered by lifting something heavy, twisting the wrong way, or just years of wear and tear. Fortunately, most cases don’t need surgery.” He suggests rest (but not too much), anti-inflammatory medications, and gentle stretching to help the back heal. If symptoms like numbness or muscle weakness linger, endoscopic surgery to remove the damaged disc tissue might be considered.

Spinal stenosis

Moving on to spinal stenosis, which occurs when the space within your spine begins to narrow, squeezing the nerves inside. This can cause pain, tingling, or weakness in the legs, especially while walking or standing for long periods.

“Often seen in older adults, spinal stenosis is linked to arthritis or disc degeneration. Treatment usually starts conservatively... with nerve pain medications, posture-friendly exercises, and physiotherapy to keep the spine flexible. For those who don’t improve or have trouble walking, minimally invasive decompression surgery can help relieve pressure and restore mobility,” says Dr. Muttha.

Fractures That Can’t Be Ignored

Not all spinal problems are slow to develop. Sometimes, they come from sudden physical trauma (like a car accident or a fall). In older adults, even weak bones due to osteoporosis can cause a spine fracture with minimal effort.

“While some fractures are stable and heal well with immobilization and rest, others can cause serious issues like nerve damage, bladder or bowel problems, or even paralysis. In such cases, surgical fixation is critical,” says Dr. Muttha. The goal is to stabilize the spine and prevent long-term complications. After surgery, physical therapy plays a key role in helping patients regain strength and independence.

The Curved Path of Scoliosis

Spines aren’t supposed to curve sideways but sometimes they do. Scoliosis is a condition most commonly diagnosed in children and adolescents, particularly during growth spurts. It’s more common in girls than boys and can range from barely noticeable to visibly misshapen.

Mild curves often just need monitoring. But for growing children with more pronounced curves, back braces can help keep the spine aligned. “In more severe cases, spinal deformity correction surgery may be needed. These surgeries are now safer than ever, thanks to intraoperative neuromonitoring that tracks nerve function during the procedure,” says Dr. Muttha.

When the Spine Becomes a Tumour Site

Not all spinal problems are mechanical. Sometimes, the issue is a tumour, either one that starts in the spine or spreads there from elsewhere in the body (like the breast, lung, or prostate). These spinal tumours can cause back pain, numbness, weakness, or even loss of coordination, depending on where they’re pressing.

“The approach to treatment depends on the tumour’s type and location,” says Dr. Muttha. Radiation therapy and stereotactic radiosurgery (a precise form of radiation) are often used to shrink the tumour. If the tumour causes instability in the spine, surgical stabilization may be necessary to prevent fractures or nerve damage.

Consult a specialist if you experience:

Persistent back or neck pain

Tingling or numbness in the arms or legs

Unexplained muscle weakness

Trouble walking or standing for long periods

Bladder or bowel control issues

“In many cases, early intervention with physical therapy, lifestyle changes, or targeted treatments can prevent the need for surgery altogether,” says Dr. Muttha. So the next time your back whispers a complaint, don’t shrug it off. Listen. It could be the beginning of a problem or the start of a solution.