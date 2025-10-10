ETV Bharat / health

Reduce Risks In The Delivery Room, Here's What Expecting Parents Should Know As They Prep For The Big Day

Exercise also plays a big role. “Expectant mothers should remain active. Doing so improves sleep quality, increases stamina and morale, and helps reduce the mother’s weight. Some good exercises include walking, swimming, and practicing yoga ,” says Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Gangwal. Engaging in them helps women remain in shape during pregnancy. Crucially, by practicing yoga, women learn breath control, which makes deliveries easier. Pregnant women should also avoid stress.

Breathing also plays an important role in a happy delivery. Breathing deeply during labour helps the mother relax, prevents tensions in her muscles, which allows her cervix to dilate, leading to a smoother delivery. Practicing breathing exercises before the big day can make the delivery much easier.

She adds that a healthy pregnancy begins with eating the right foods . When an expecting mother consumes a balanced diet rich in protein and vegetables, while minimizing sugar intake, the risks of pregnancy-related conditions decrease significantly. Furthermore, a nutritious diet keeps a woman’s energy levels high, the power she’ll need in the delivery room.

“With the advent of modern medicine and techniques, childbirth has become far safer and easier, especially when the expectant mother and baby are under the care of skilled doctors. Furthermore, would-be parents can take certain steps to make the process even more enjoyable,” says Dr Anupama Gangwal, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Cocoon Hospital Jaipur.

But alongside that joy comes a lot of uncertainty. The closer the due date gets, the more real everything feels. You start to question if you’ve done enough, prepared enough, read enough. The late-night thoughts, the last-minute shopping, the quiet moments of doubt... they’re all part of it.

Having a child is one of the most important decisions anyone can make in their life. As every parent will attest, nothing compares to the joys of parenthood. Parents also know that bringing a child into the world is a crucial decision, one which, despite its wonders, comes with significant anxiety, especially as the big day approaches.

Before Entering The Delivery Room

Parents should know that no two deliveries are exactly alike. While parents should plan for the big day, they should be prepared for things not going exactly as expected. When expectations are set before the big day, everyone, including close family, knows their roles. Also, having a plan before entering the delivery room lowers anxiety, leading to an easier delivery.

During Labour

Once the mother enters the delivery room and goes into labour, she should try to remain mobile. Being mobile will speed up labour in addition to relieving discomfort. The mother should walk or sit on a birth ball.

Every woman is familiar with images of women making noises while giving birth. There’s a good reason why women make noises during delivery. When a woman moans or sighs, her birthing muscles relax, allowing them to open more easily. The lesson is that, inside the delivery room, a woman shouldn’t be afraid to make a noise.

Most women are familiar with the image of a woman lying on her back during delivery. Yet deliveries often don’t happen this way because it’s quite ineffective and uncomfortable. During labour, a woman shouldn’t be afraid to move around, including lying on her side, placing her hands on her knees, squatting, being seated, or leaning forward. Women should enter the delivery room prepared to communicate with their healthcare professional about which position is most comfortable. Changing position during labour makes the process easier. It also helps when mothers attend Lamaze sessions beforehand, as these teach techniques that ease labour and encourage confidence. Husbands can play a supportive role by being present during childbirth, offering reassurance and comfort. Families should also be aware that painless delivery options are both safe and effective.

Once The Baby Is Born

When the baby is born, the umbilical cord is cut, ending the child’s dependence on the mother for oxygen and nutrition. Informs Dr Gangwal, “After the cord is cut, blood is pumped to the lungs to foster the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide. In some instances, babies have too much fluid in their lungs after birth. During this time, massaging and stroking the baby’s skin so it cries, brings fluid to the mouth and nose from where it can be suctioned.” Among skilled obstetricians, removing fluid from a baby’s lungs is second nature.

The newborn’s mother should use her body to provide warmth to the baby. After entering the world, the newborn can become cold. Providing skin-to-skin contact not only keeps the baby warm but also improves the mother’s bond with the child and successfully breastfeed.

Two hours after delivery, a baby is alert, and the parents can get to know the newest addition to their family! Thanks to advances in science and healthcare practices, childbirth is safer than ever before. Moreover, in the months leading up to a delivery, a family can take steps that increase the likelihood of good health for the mother and child.