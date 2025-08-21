Ancient Healing Meets Modern Medicine As India’s Trained AYUSH Workforce Gets Ready To Go Global

If you wanted to tell the story of how India is preparing to shape the future of global healthcare, you might begin not in a government ministry or a gleaming hospital wing, but at a Delhi clinic where Dr. Anjana Kalia sees her patients.

Dr. Kalia is an Ayurvedic doctor and nutritionist. At first glance, her practice (Dr. Anjana Kalia's Diet Clinic) looks like a neighbourhood medical setup: charts on the wall, patient files stacked neatly on a desk, and an air of clinical precision. But listen closely to her consultations and you’ll hear a different lexicon. Words like dosha balance, root cause, and detoxification blend seamlessly with terms you would expect in a modern hospital: hypertension, pathology, evidence-based treatment.

“Qualified AYUSH doctors today,” she tells ETV Bharat, “are not only trained in traditional healing methods but also have a deep understanding of anatomy, physiology, pathology, and evidence-based healthcare. This enables us to offer safe, effective, and holistic treatments for a range of conditions: lifestyle disorders like diabetes, hypertension, and even mental health concerns like anxiety and depression.”

That fusion of old and new, intuition and science, is the foundation of a revolution that India is exporting to the world.

The Shift From Reactive to Proactive Healthcare

If you were to trace the big fault line in 21st-century healthcare, you’d find it running right through the words “reactive” and “proactive.” For most of modern history, medicine has been about fixing what’s broken: tumours cut out, infections treated, joints replaced. It’s an astonishingly effective system when the body is already failing.

But chronic diseases (diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, obesity, depression) don’t fit neatly into that model. They are conditions that build slowly, accumulate through years of lifestyle, stress, and environment. Treating them after the fact is often expensive, incomplete, and demoralizing. This is where India’s AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) workforce has stepped into the breach.

As Dr. Kalia says, “Globally, there is an increasing demand for natural, preventive, and non-invasive treatments. India’s AYUSH workforce is uniquely positioned to meet this need. Whether it is yoga for stress management, Ayurvedic detox therapies, or herbal formulations for chronic ailments, the appeal lies in their focus on root-cause healing rather than just symptom management.”

The Economics of Healing

If philosophy provides the why, economics provides the how. According to Fortune India, India’s health tourism market is projected to reach USD 58.2 billion by 2035, up from just USD 7-8 billion in 2024. That’s nearly sevenfold growth in just over a decade.

How do you explain such a leap? Partly through cost. A bypass surgery in the U.S. might set you back $120,000. In India, it could be one-fifth to one-tenth that price. But cost is only part of the equation. If affordability were the only factor, patients would go anywhere cheaper. What they’re choosing instead is India’s unique blend: world-class hospitals, internationally accredited doctors, and the additional layer of AYUSH-based integrative care.

Rajeev Taneja, Founder and CEO of GlobalCare Health, calls this India’s “pivotal moment.” “India differentiates itself through the integration of traditional Ayush practices with advanced, technology-driven healthcare; delivering a holistic approach that spans preventive wellness, precision treatment, and faster recovery,” he says. “To sustain this growth, we must expand Centres of Excellence across both major hubs and emerging tier-2 cities, strengthen post-treatment continuity of care through telehealth, and uphold a patient-first approach that prioritises safety, accessibility, and trust.”

Here, the lesson is one of scale. A country with over 500,000 registered AYUSH practitioners, many trained in both ancient texts and modern clinical protocols, is creating a parallel healthcare ecosystem.

Healing As Trust, Not Just Treatment

For decades, “medical tourism” was a slightly cynical term. It conjured up images of patients hopping on planes for bargain surgeries, often wary of what they might encounter. But something has shifted. India’s healthcare engagement is no longer about cheap operations; it’s about trust.

“India's healthcare engagement with global patients has evolved beyond just providing treatment,” says Sonam Garg Sharma, Founder and CEO of Medical Linkers. “By blending time-honoured traditions with modern clinical expertise, the AYUSH sector is contributing to a more holistic, preventive approach to wellness.”

This framing (healthcare as an act of empowerment rather than repair) echoes a shift in global expectations. Patients want want treatment that doesn’t end when they leave the hospital, but continues through rehabilitation and lifestyle coaching. That’s precisely where yoga, Ayurveda, and holistic medicine make sense.

Government As The Architect

One of the underappreciated drivers of this story is policy. India has not left AYUSH to operate in the shadows as folklore or boutique wellness. Through dedicated ministries, the launch of Ayush Visas and e-Medical Visas, and investment in digital health platforms, the government has institutionalized AYUSH alongside allopathic medicine.

Pankaj Chandna, Co-Founder of Vaidam Health, points to a “sharp rise in medical travellers from Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.” With over 1,000 NABH and 60+ JCI-accredited hospitals, he says, India is positioning itself as “the world’s most accessible, safest, and cost-effective destination for medical care.”

“From meditation and yoga to evidence-based Ayurveda, Yoga, Siddha, and Unani, these systems bring preventive, holistic care into mainstream healthcare,” Chandna says. “Thanks to government initiatives, India offers not just care but coordinated healing. The global demand for trained Ayush practitioners is rising, and they are now delivering integrated, preventive care with the same trust and credibility as modern medicine.”

For years, AYUSH practices hovered at the margins of “alternative medicine.” Now, through government accreditation, insurance integration, and medical tourism policy, they are part of the mainstream.

The Global Moment of AYUSH

Step back for a moment and consider the broader arc. The Western wellness industry has spent the last two decades rediscovering what India has known for millennia: that health is not merely the absence of disease but the presence of balance: between body and mind, self and society, prevention and cure. Yoga studios line the streets of New York. Herbal supplements flood the aisles of European pharmacies. Mindfulness is a billion-dollar industry.

However, while the West commodified pieces of these traditions, India is now offering the whole integrated system: trained practitioners, scientific rigor, affordability, and institutional backing. That is probably the ultimate lesson of India’s trained AYUSH workforce. It’s not about exporting yoga mats or bottles of turmeric pills. It’s about exporting a philosophy of healthcare that the world, overwhelmed by chronic disease and fractured systems, is finally ready to hear.