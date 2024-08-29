ETV Bharat / health

Ayurvedic Whole System Is Effective For Rheumatoid Arthritis, Reveals Study

New Delhi: A new scientific study conducted by a group of senior researchers from reputed research institutions has revealed the significant effectiveness of the Ayurvedic Whole System (AWS) in the management of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), a chronic autoimmune disorder affecting millions worldwide.

This pioneering research demonstrates that AWS not only alleviates the symptoms of RA but also induces a metabolic shift towards normalisation in patients, offering a promising complementary approach to conventional treatments.

This breakthrough underscores the potential of integrating traditional Ayurvedic practices with modern medical approaches to improve patient outcomes in chronic conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, the Ministry of Ayush said.

The study was conducted by research institutions including Arthritis Treatment and Advanced Research Center (A-ATARC), Department of Kaya Chikitsa, State Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Lucknow University; Centre of Biomedical Research (CBMR), SGPGIMS Campus, Lucknow; Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR), Ghaziabad.

“This study is significant from the perspective of possible pathology reversal in case of RA being treated with a whole system Ayurveda approach. This endorses ayurvedic concepts of ‘Samprapti Vighatan’ where a pathogenesis – disease complex is dismantled and ‘Doshas’ are brought back to normality,” mentioned the first author Dr Sanjeev Rastogi.