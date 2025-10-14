ETV Bharat / health

Ayurvedic Anti-Cancer Diet For Women, According To An Ayurveda Expert

There’s a wisdom that hums beneath all the noise of modern nutrition advice, a wisdom that has existed in Indian kitchens long before we began counting calories, scanning food labels, or downloading detox plans. Ayurveda doesn’t promise overnight miracles or celebrity glow-ups. It speaks instead of balance — that equilibrium between body, mind, and spirit. And when it comes to protecting women’s health (especially from chronic diseases like cancer), that balance is everything.

Modern medicine might tell us that prevention is about screenings and supplements, but Ayurveda says that healing begins with what’s on your plate... and how lovingly you eat it.

The Feminine Principle of Balance

In Ayurveda, every human body is governed by three vital energies or doshas: Vata (air and movement), Pitta (fire and transformation), and Kapha (earth and stability).

Dr. Umashankar Sharma, Medical-in-Charge at the Kailash Institute of Naturopathy, Ayurveda & Yoga, explains it beautifully: “Women can benefit greatly from the Ayurvedic approach to nutrition, as it not only supports overall well-being but also potentially reduces cancer risks. The health of the body depends on the balance of its three doshas, and diet is the most influential factor. Food should have a positive effect on both the body and mind, boosting immunity and helping natural detoxification.”

So, the Ayurvedic anti-cancer diet isn’t a rigid prescription.

The Healing Plate

If you were to peek into an Ayurvedic kitchen, you wouldn’t find protein powders or calorie charts. You’d find the fragrance of jeera and haldi, a pot of khichdi simmering gently, and the comforting sound of a meal being prepared with reverence.

1. Whole Grains

Brown rice, red rice and millets are recommended. They are rich in fibre and phytonutrients that heal at a cellular level and support the digestive fire. When your digestion is balanced, toxins (ama) don’t accumulate, and the immune system can do what it was designed to do: protect you.