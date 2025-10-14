ETV Bharat / health

Ayurvedic Anti-Cancer Diet For Women, According To An Ayurveda Expert

Women can benefit greatly from the Ayurvedic approach to nutrition, as it not only supports overall well-being but also potentially reduces cancer risks.

Kitchen herbs
Healing begins with what is on your plate and how you eat it (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Health Team

Published : October 14, 2025 at 11:02 AM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

There’s a wisdom that hums beneath all the noise of modern nutrition advice, a wisdom that has existed in Indian kitchens long before we began counting calories, scanning food labels, or downloading detox plans. Ayurveda doesn’t promise overnight miracles or celebrity glow-ups. It speaks instead of balance — that equilibrium between body, mind, and spirit. And when it comes to protecting women’s health (especially from chronic diseases like cancer), that balance is everything.

Modern medicine might tell us that prevention is about screenings and supplements, but Ayurveda says that healing begins with what’s on your plate... and how lovingly you eat it.

The Feminine Principle of Balance

In Ayurveda, every human body is governed by three vital energies or doshas: Vata (air and movement), Pitta (fire and transformation), and Kapha (earth and stability).

Dr. Umashankar Sharma, Medical-in-Charge at the Kailash Institute of Naturopathy, Ayurveda & Yoga, explains it beautifully: “Women can benefit greatly from the Ayurvedic approach to nutrition, as it not only supports overall well-being but also potentially reduces cancer risks. The health of the body depends on the balance of its three doshas, and diet is the most influential factor. Food should have a positive effect on both the body and mind, boosting immunity and helping natural detoxification.”

So, the Ayurvedic anti-cancer diet isn’t a rigid prescription.

The Healing Plate

If you were to peek into an Ayurvedic kitchen, you wouldn’t find protein powders or calorie charts. You’d find the fragrance of jeera and haldi, a pot of khichdi simmering gently, and the comforting sound of a meal being prepared with reverence.

1. Whole Grains

Whole grains and millets
Whole grains and millets (ETV Bharat)

Brown rice, red rice and millets are recommended. They are rich in fibre and phytonutrients that heal at a cellular level and support the digestive fire. When your digestion is balanced, toxins (ama) don’t accumulate, and the immune system can do what it was designed to do: protect you.

2. Fresh, Seasonal Vegetables

Fresh produce like spinach, carrots, gourds, and beets not only carry antioxidants but also adapt to your body’s changing needs through the year. Ayurveda believes that nature provides exactly what your body requires in each season.

Seasonal fruits and veggies
Seasonal fruits and veggies (Getty Images)

3. Legumes And Lentils

Dals and legumes like chickpeas and moong provide plant-based protein that’s gentle on digestion. Pairing lentils with spices and ghee enhances absorption and balances their earthy heaviness.

4. Spices That Heal

If Ayurveda had a superhero squad, turmeric, ginger, and garlic would lead it. These golden trio ingredients are anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and profoundly cleansing. Dr. Sharma says, “Spices like turmeric, ginger, and garlic assist the body in fighting oxidative stress (the process by which free radicals damage cells). These foods don’t just flavour meals; they help fortify the immune system.”

Haldi is especially powerful. Studies show that curcumin (its active compound) has cancer-fighting properties that inhibit tumour growth and protect DNA from damage. Ginger aids digestion, garlic purifies the blood, and together they keep inflammation in check.

5. The Right Fats

Fat, in Ayurveda, isn’t the villain. Nature’s fats are sacred. They carry vitamins, cushion the nerves, and sustain emotional stability. Women’s bodies, which depend heavily on hormonal balance, thrive on healthy fats. Ghee, sesame oil, coconut oil and flaxseed oil not only improve joint flexibility and skin radiance but also support hormone production and nutrient absorption.

The Art of Mindful Eating

Modern women often eat with one hand on their phone, and their minds juggling tomorrow’s to-do list. Ayurveda would have us do the opposite. It calls for mindful eating:

Eat at regular times.

Sit down when you eat.

Chew slowly, until the flavours fully unfold.

Note: Dr. Sharma offers a final reminder, “Always consult a healthcare professional before making dietary changes. Ayurveda isn’t about self-denial... it’s about tuning into your body’s rhythm and building resilience over time.”

Read more:

  1. Kefir To Kombucha, 5 Probiotic Drinks That Will Make Your Gut Happier
  2. 6 Reasons For Choosing The Vegetarian Life For Your Health And Wellness
  3. How Homeopathy Helps When An Organ Transplant Is Not Possible
  4. How Naturopathy Is Redefining Health And Healing As Lasting, And Cost-Effective Wellness

TAGGED:

AYURVEDIC ANTI CANCER DIET
CANCER
AYURVEDA
WELLNESS
ANTI CANCER DIET

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Kashmiri Youth Turn GTA Into ‘Halal’ Reel Series: No Guns, Just Bread Runs And Family Chores

ETV Bharat Impact: Odisha's 'Tree Man' Gets New Home After 40 Years Of Green Mission, Thanks To Hyderabad-Based Trust

Giving Dignity To Dead: Karnataka Woman Living In Crematorium Has Cremated Over 4000 Bodies In A Decade

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.