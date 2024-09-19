Ayurveda Gains Global Attention At World Food India 2024

New Delhi: The Ministry of Ayush is showcasing the transformative potential of Ayurveda and traditional Indian medicine systems in the realm of nutrition and wellness at the World Food India 2024 event.
Hosted at Pragati Maidan here from September 19 to 21, the Ayush Pavilion is drawing global interest with its focus on "Ayurveda Aahar," a fusion of ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with contemporary dietary solutions.
Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, graced the opening day of the event and emphasised the relevance of Ayurveda in today's fast-paced lifestyles.
"Ayurveda Aahar offers scientifically backed, time-tested dietary solutions that promote holistic health," he said. Kotecha highlighted that World Food India serves as a global stage to introduce these Ayurvedic practices to a wider audience, enhancing the dialogue between tradition and modern food science.
One of the key attractions at the pavilion is an exhibit dedicated to Ayurvedic food products designed to address lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. The exhibit showcases how Ayurvedic ingredients like herbs and spices can be incorporated into everyday meals to promote overall well-being.
Additionally, the pavilion offers personalised dietary consultations with Ayurvedic nutrition experts, providing visitors advice based on their unique body types or Prakriti.
The event also featured live yoga demonstrations, blending the holistic practices of Ayurveda and yoga to promote mental and physical well-being. The Ayush Pavilion emphasises how these traditional practices can serve as sustainable and preventive health solutions in the face of modern health challenges.
World Food India 2024, organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, brought together international and Indian companies, policymakers, and industry leaders in the food and agriculture sectors.
Looking ahead, the Ministry of Ayush plans to develop standardised guidelines for Ayurvedic foods and work with international regulatory bodies to bring Ayurveda Aahar to global consumers.
"Ayurveda has the potential to transform the global food landscape," Kotecha said, underlining the Ministry's commitment to promoting research and innovation in the field.
