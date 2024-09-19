ETV Bharat / health

Ayurveda Gains Global Attention At World Food India 2024

New Delhi: The Ministry of Ayush is showcasing the transformative potential of Ayurveda and traditional Indian medicine systems in the realm of nutrition and wellness at the World Food India 2024 event.

Hosted at Pragati Maidan here from September 19 to 21, the Ayush Pavilion is drawing global interest with its focus on "Ayurveda Aahar," a fusion of ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with contemporary dietary solutions.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, graced the opening day of the event and emphasised the relevance of Ayurveda in today's fast-paced lifestyles.

"Ayurveda Aahar offers scientifically backed, time-tested dietary solutions that promote holistic health," he said. Kotecha highlighted that World Food India serves as a global stage to introduce these Ayurvedic practices to a wider audience, enhancing the dialogue between tradition and modern food science.

One of the key attractions at the pavilion is an exhibit dedicated to Ayurvedic food products designed to address lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. The exhibit showcases how Ayurvedic ingredients like herbs and spices can be incorporated into everyday meals to promote overall well-being.

Additionally, the pavilion offers personalised dietary consultations with Ayurvedic nutrition experts, providing visitors advice based on their unique body types or Prakriti.