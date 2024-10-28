ETV Bharat / health

Ayurveda Day 2024: Celebrating Ancient Wisdom And Modern Innovations For Global Health

File - Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of three National Ayush Institutes at the valedictory function of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress, in Panaji ( ANI )

New Delhi: This year, Ayurveda Day will be celebrated on October 29, under the theme 'Ayurveda Innovations for Global Health'. Marking its eighth year of observance, this annual celebration pays tribute to one of the world's oldest holistic healing systems, originating over 5,000 years ago in India.

Ayurveda, or the 'science of life', emphasises harmony between body, mind, and spirit, aiming to prevent illness and promote health through personalised approaches. Today, this ancient system is gaining recognition worldwide as an important tool for addressing modern health challenges, including stress, lifestyle diseases, and overall wellness.

The 2024 Ayurveda Day theme highlights innovations in Ayurveda, showcasing how advancements in traditional practices can contribute to global health and wellness. This year's event seeks to bring attention to how Ayurveda's adaptability, combined with modern science, can offer sustainable solutions to health problems faced by people across continents.

A Modern Focus on an Ancient Practice

Ayurveda's principles are based on a balance of five elements—earth, water, fire, air, and space—that combine to form three primary energies or "doshas": Vata (air and space), Pitta (fire and water), and Kapha (water and earth). Ayurveda suggests that a balanced dosha profile is essential for optimal health, and an imbalance can lead to illness. Treatments are tailored to each individual's unique dosha, making it an inherently personalised system.

One of the major goals of Ayurveda Day 2024 is to spotlight how Ayurveda, with its deep-rooted holistic approach, can be adapted to tackle modern health issues. The event will feature initiatives to incorporate Ayurveda into lifestyle management, preventative care, mental wellness, and even sports science.

By exploring such applications, Ayurveda Day hopes to inspire greater acceptance of Ayurveda in Western medical practices, bridging ancient wisdom and cutting-edge innovation.

Government Efforts and Global Collaborations

India's Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) has been a significant driving force behind Ayurveda Day, promoting Ayurveda not only in India but also worldwide. AYUSH is taking steps to modernise Ayurveda education, foster research collaborations with global health institutions, and integrate Ayurvedic practices into mainstream healthcare systems.

In recent years, AYUSH has worked with international bodies to set up research centres and collaborative projects, especially in countries that are looking for integrative healthcare options. The ministry has launched initiatives such as AYUSH GRID, a digital platform that connects various stakeholders and enables easy access to Ayurvedic resources. The platform seeks to ensure transparency and accessibility in Ayurvedic research, which can be vital for fostering trust in this ancient healing system.

Ayurveda in the Era of Technological Advancements

One of the highlights of Ayurveda Day 2024 will be the spotlight on digital and technological innovations. In an age where healthcare is increasingly digital, Ayurveda has kept pace with advancements by adopting technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for better patient diagnostics and treatment personalisation.

AI and ML algorithms are being developed to study patient dosha profiles and analyse the outcomes of Ayurvedic treatments more precisely. Telemedicine platforms, for instance, are incorporating Ayurveda consultations, making it easier for patients worldwide to access Ayurvedic advice from qualified practitioners. This integration has the potential to make Ayurvedic care accessible, reliable, and effective, breaking down geographical barriers and helping Ayurveda gain credibility in countries where it was previously unfamiliar.