'Avoid Soft Drinks And High-Protein Foods During Heatwave Conditions,' Says Kashmir's Physician Dr Ashiq Hussain

Srinagar: A heatwave is being felt across North India, including Jammu and Kashmir, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a further rise in mercury during the next two days. Amid the rising temperatures, doctors list some precautions and food habits for people to prevent damage due to extreme heat.
In conversation with ETV Bharat’s Parved ud Din, Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Dr Ashiq Hussain Parry advised taking homemade drinks and plenty of water. He also cautioned against the consumption of soft drinks and a protein-excess diet.
Preventive measures
“People must continue taking homemade drinks and water as much as possible. Everyone must be hydrated even if they don’t feel thirsty,” he said. “Light meals, fruits and vegetables should be a routine along with a minimum of 3 litres of water in hot weather conditions to prevent heat-related ailments,” he said.
Dr Ashiq said that people with kidney disease should continue to drink water throughout the day and also monitor their blood pressure because a lack of water in the body can cause heat stroke in them.
He further advised that the consumption of high-protein foods should be reduced, especially mutton. “In Kashmir, we are fond of mutton and feasts like Kashmiri wazwan, which contains a lot of proteins and fats. Consuming this increases the heat inside the body, making the body more vulnerable to heat stroke,” Dr Ashiq said.
The physician stressed that special arrangements should be made for school students in classrooms, at least with a fan and clean drinking water, so that children do not have to faint or face any fatigue in the intense heat.
Dr Ashiq also cautioned against taking soft or sugary drinks in case of thirst. “These drinks contain high sugar, which increases the body temperature instead of decreasing it and increases the chances of stroke in heatwave conditions. It is better to take plain water to keep the body hydrated,” he said.
According to him, light and loose cotton clothes are suitable for the extreme heat condition, while goggles, umbrellas and hats or caps should also be used to avoid direct exposure to sun rays.
Heat-related illnesses
Dr Ashiq said that during the heatwave, the human body tries to maintain a normal body temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius. “However, with the rise in the mercury, the body opens the arteries for sweating to decrease body temperature,” he said.
“When the core body temperature rises above the normal level due to high temperatures or physical exertion in hot and humid conditions, it is a severe form of heat-related illness like heat stroke, when the body temperature reaches 40 degrees Celsius or more,” he explained.
During a serious condition, a patient suffers hyperthermia, usually accompanied by altered mental behaviour, sweating, vomiting, pale skin, rapid breathing, palpitations, or headache. “In some cases, the chances of death increase by 50 per cent,” Dr Ashiq said.
The most vulnerable to heatwave or heat stroke, according to him, are pregnant women, elderly people, the obese, the mentally ill, infants, and other children. “Heatwaves can be more dangerous for children than adults, and dehydration in children can be dangerous or even fatal,” he said.
Dr Ashiq said that everyone needed to take precautions.
“In case of a heatwave forecast, children and pregnant women must take extra care. People suffering from kidney diseases and respiratory problems should stay at home in such weather,” he added.
Read More