'Avoid Soft Drinks And High-Protein Foods During Heatwave Conditions,' Says Kashmir's Physician Dr Ashiq Hussain

Srinagar: A heatwave is being felt across North India, including Jammu and Kashmir, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a further rise in mercury during the next two days. Amid the rising temperatures, doctors list some precautions and food habits for people to prevent damage due to extreme heat.

In conversation with ETV Bharat’s Parved ud Din, Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Dr Ashiq Hussain Parry advised taking homemade drinks and plenty of water. He also cautioned against the consumption of soft drinks and a protein-excess diet.

Preventive measures

“People must continue taking homemade drinks and water as much as possible. Everyone must be hydrated even if they don’t feel thirsty,” he said. “Light meals, fruits and vegetables should be a routine along with a minimum of 3 litres of water in hot weather conditions to prevent heat-related ailments,” he said.

Kashmir's Physician Dr Ashiq Hussain speaking to ETV Bharat (Video: ETV Bharat)

Dr Ashiq said that people with kidney disease should continue to drink water throughout the day and also monitor their blood pressure because a lack of water in the body can cause heat stroke in them.

He further advised that the consumption of high-protein foods should be reduced, especially mutton. “In Kashmir, we are fond of mutton and feasts like Kashmiri wazwan, which contains a lot of proteins and fats. Consuming this increases the heat inside the body, making the body more vulnerable to heat stroke,” Dr Ashiq said.

The physician stressed that special arrangements should be made for school students in classrooms, at least with a fan and clean drinking water, so that children do not have to faint or face any fatigue in the intense heat.