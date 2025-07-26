How To Avoid Food Poisoning In The Rainy Season (Without Giving Up On Street Food)

Monsoon in India is a poetic experience. The petrichor, the traffic jams, the WhatsApp status updates with chai and pakora emojis. But it’s also peak season for E. coli, Salmonella, and Shigella: the microscopic villains lurking in our food and water, waiting to ruin our plans and our stomachs.
Understand the Enemy
Dr. Khurshid Vazifdar, Consultant - Gastroenterology at Holy Family Hospital, Mumbai, has seen more upset stomachs than a college hostel mess warden. He says the problem lies in our love affair with street food, especially during this season.
“Gastrointestinal infections during the monsoon have increased significantly in recent years,” says Dr. Vazifdar. “This time of year, eating on the street is particularly dangerous. Moist conditions make it easier for bacteria like E. coli, Salmonella, and Shigella to grow on uncovered or semi-cooked items.”
That innocent-looking plate of bhel puri could be a bacteria buffet. That sweet lime juice with two ice cubes could be served with a side of sewage.
Raw = Risky
Raw is not romantic in the rains. You know those roadside vendors cutting papaya, watermelon, or mixing onion-tomato chutney in the open? Avoid it like your ex’s wedding invitation.
“Raw foods such as cut fruits, uncooked salads, and chutneys are risky,” says Dr. Vazifdar. “They are often exposed to the environment, touched by multiple hands, and not always washed with clean water.”
Instead, play it smart. Go for freshly prepared, piping hot food. Heat is your best friend right now. Anything that comes sizzling straight off a tawa is likely to have killed the bacteria trying to set up camp. So, those samosas? Still allowed. But only if they’re hot enough to burn your tongue a little.
Say No to ‘Cool’ Stuff
Monsoon street food often comes with ice, which comes from dubious sources. A roadside sugarcane juice with ice is the quickest way to book a one-way ticket to Vomitville. “Another concern is water contamination,” says Dr. Vazifdar. “Drainage overflow is common during the monsoons, and sewage tends to get mixed up with drinking sources. I encourage people to carry bottled water with them, or on any occasion, buy branded sealed bottled water.”
No ice. No roadside lassi. No falooda. No cold dahi puri. Don’t let chilled street food chill your hospital bills.
Watch the Dairy
We love our milk-based delights: kulfi, basundi, ras malai. But guess what, dairy spoils quickly and betrays you silently. Dr. Vazifdar warns: “Dairy products spoil rather quickly in this weather, so refrain from taking any milk-based street food items such as lassi, curd, or sweets.” Better to wait for Diwali for your mithai fix. For now, let those milkmaid laddoos chill in the fridge, not on the footpath.
Be a Hand-Washing Ninja
In India, our hands touch everything, from bus handles to currency notes to umbrellas shared by three people. And those same hands often go straight to our mouths. So, wash your hands before eating. If that’s not possible, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Don’t compromise here. It’s like having a seatbelt during a monsoon car ride... might look uncool, but it saves lives.
When To See The Doc
Even with all precautions, stuff happens. Sometimes that bhajiya from the wedding buffet hits back. And when it does, don’t wait around for your dadi’s ajwain water to work miracles. “Symptoms like vomiting, loose motions, abdominal cramps, or fever should never be ignored,” Dr. Vazifdar cautions. “Dehydration with bacterial infection worsens faster in kids and elderly patients.”
So if you or anyone in your family feels weak, feverish, or can’t hold down food, get to a doctor. Don’t try to be a warrior. Enjoy the rains, not the runs. Because at the end of the day, the only thing worse than food poisoning is food poisoning when you’re stuck in traffic during a thunderstorm with no bathroom in sight.
