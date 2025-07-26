ETV Bharat / health

How To Avoid Food Poisoning In The Rainy Season (Without Giving Up On Street Food)

Monsoon in India is a poetic experience. The petrichor, the traffic jams, the WhatsApp status updates with chai and pakora emojis. But it’s also peak season for E. coli, Salmonella, and Shigella: the microscopic villains lurking in our food and water, waiting to ruin our plans and our stomachs.

Understand the Enemy

Dr. Khurshid Vazifdar, Consultant - Gastroenterology at Holy Family Hospital, Mumbai, has seen more upset stomachs than a college hostel mess warden. He says the problem lies in our love affair with street food, especially during this season.

“Gastrointestinal infections during the monsoon have increased significantly in recent years,” says Dr. Vazifdar. “This time of year, eating on the street is particularly dangerous. Moist conditions make it easier for bacteria like E. coli, Salmonella, and Shigella to grow on uncovered or semi-cooked items.”

That innocent-looking plate of bhel puri could be a bacteria buffet. That sweet lime juice with two ice cubes could be served with a side of sewage.

Raw = Risky

Raw is not romantic in the rains. You know those roadside vendors cutting papaya, watermelon, or mixing onion-tomato chutney in the open? Avoid it like your ex’s wedding invitation.

“Raw foods such as cut fruits, uncooked salads, and chutneys are risky,” says Dr. Vazifdar. “They are often exposed to the environment, touched by multiple hands, and not always washed with clean water.”

Instead, play it smart. Go for freshly prepared, piping hot food. Heat is your best friend right now. Anything that comes sizzling straight off a tawa is likely to have killed the bacteria trying to set up camp. So, those samosas? Still allowed. But only if they’re hot enough to burn your tongue a little.