When the Body Turns Against Itself: Guillain-Barré Syndrome, Lupus And Other Autoimmune Disorders That Damage The Nerves

The immune system is your body’s defence force, protecting you from viruses and harmful bacteria. But sometimes, it gets confused and starts attacking your own body instead of foreign invaders. This is what happens in autoimmune diseases, where the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues.
Most people know that autoimmune diseases like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and thyroid disorders affect the body. But what’s less talked about is how these conditions can also impact the brain and nervous system. Many people with autoimmune disorders experience nerve pain, memory issues, muscle weakness, and even paralysis.
According to Dr. Mahesh Jadhav, Consultant - Neurology at Manipal Hospital, Pune, neurological autoimmune disorders (NADs) occur when the immune system mistakenly destroys nerve cells. “Depending on which part of the nervous system is affected, symptoms can vary widely,” he says. Scientists are now learning how closely linked the immune system and the nervous system are.
How Autoimmune Disorders Affect the Nervous System
Autoimmune diseases can affect the nervous system in two ways:
Direct Attack on Nerve Cells: Some conditions, like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Neuromyelitis Optica (NMO), directly target the nerves or their protective covering (myelin sheath). This leads to nerve damage, pain, and loss of function.
Indirect Effects on the Brain and Nerves: Other diseases, such as lupus and Sjögren's syndrome, cause inflammation, blood vessel damage, or harmful antibodies, which can interfere with brain function. This can lead to migraines, seizures, memory problems, and even psychiatric symptoms.
Common Neurological Autoimmune Disorders
Here are some of the most well-known autoimmune conditions that affect the brain and nerves:
1. Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
MS is one of the most well-known autoimmune neurological diseases. It happens when the immune system attacks the myelin sheath, the protective covering around nerve fibres.
Dr. Jadhav says, “Inflammation, demyelination, and nerve damage lead to motor weakness, sensory impairment, and even cognitive dysfunction.”
Symptoms: Vision problems, muscle weakness, numbness, difficulty walking, fatigue, and cognitive issues.
2. Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)
Yes, the disease that is claiming a number of lives in Maharashtra is a rare post-infectious autoimmune disorder. In GBS, the immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, causing sudden muscle weakness and paralysis. It is often triggered by bacterial or viral infections like Campylobacter jejuni or certain flu viruses.
Symptoms: Tingling, weakness, difficulty breathing, and in severe cases, complete paralysis.
3. Lupus and Brain Inflammation
Lupus is an autoimmune disease that can affect multiple organs, including the brain and spinal cord. Some people with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) develop neuropsychiatric lupus (NPSLE), which can cause serious mental and neurological symptoms. Dr. Jadhav says, “Neurological issues in lupus patients are caused by vascular injury, inflammation, and autoantibodies, leading to serious complications.”
Symptoms: Migraines, mood disorders, seizures, strokes, and memory problems.
4. Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)
NMOSD is often mistaken for MS, but it is a separate disease with severe spinal cord and optic nerve damage. Without treatment, it can cause permanent neurological disability. It is caused by the presence of aquaporin-4 (AQP4) autoantibodies. Dr. Jadhav warns, “NMOSD is a unique disorder that, if untreated, can result in permanent neurological dysfunction.”
Symptoms: Vision loss, paralysis, bladder dysfunction, and severe spinal cord inflammation.
5. Myasthenia Gravis
MG is an autoimmune disorder that affects the connection between nerves and muscles. The body creates antibodies that block acetylcholine receptors, leading to muscle weakness.
Symptoms: Weakness in the eyes, face, limbs, and difficulty breathing in severe cases.
6. Autoimmune Encephalitis
Autoimmune encephalitis happens when the immune system mistakenly attacks brain cells, causing neurological and psychiatric symptoms. Dr. Jadhav says, “Symptoms range from seizures to memory loss. In some cases, there is no clear cause.”
Symptoms: Memory loss, seizures, confusion, hallucinations, and trouble sleeping.
How Are These Conditions Treated?
The goal of treatment is to calm the overactive immune system and reduce inflammation. The approach depends on the specific condition and severity of symptoms. Since many of these neurological autoimmune disorders mimic other conditions, misdiagnosis is common. Early detection prevents long-term damage and improves quality of life.
- Immunosuppressive drugs: Corticosteroids, mycophenolate mofetil, azathioprine.
- Biologic treatments: Rituximab (for NMOSD and lupus) and eculizumab (for MG).
- IVIG and plasma exchange: Used for severe cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome and Myasthenia Gravis.
- Thymectomy (removal of the thymus gland) is effective in some Myasthenia Gravis cases.
- Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) is being explored for autoimmune-related movement disorders.
If you experience persistent fatigue, muscle weakness, unexplained pain, or memory issues, seek medical attention immediately. The sooner treatment begins, the better the chances of managing symptoms effectively.
