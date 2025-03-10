ETV Bharat / health

When the Body Turns Against Itself: Guillain-Barré Syndrome, Lupus And Other Autoimmune Disorders That Damage The Nerves

The immune system is your body’s defence force, protecting you from viruses and harmful bacteria. But sometimes, it gets confused and starts attacking your own body instead of foreign invaders. This is what happens in autoimmune diseases, where the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues.

Most people know that autoimmune diseases like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and thyroid disorders affect the body. But what’s less talked about is how these conditions can also impact the brain and nervous system. Many people with autoimmune disorders experience nerve pain, memory issues, muscle weakness, and even paralysis.

According to Dr. Mahesh Jadhav, Consultant - Neurology at Manipal Hospital, Pune, neurological autoimmune disorders (NADs) occur when the immune system mistakenly destroys nerve cells. “Depending on which part of the nervous system is affected, symptoms can vary widely,” he says. Scientists are now learning how closely linked the immune system and the nervous system are.

How Autoimmune Disorders Affect the Nervous System

Autoimmune diseases can affect the nervous system in two ways:

Direct Attack on Nerve Cells: Some conditions, like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Neuromyelitis Optica (NMO), directly target the nerves or their protective covering (myelin sheath). This leads to nerve damage, pain, and loss of function.

Indirect Effects on the Brain and Nerves: Other diseases, such as lupus and Sjögren's syndrome, cause inflammation, blood vessel damage, or harmful antibodies, which can interfere with brain function. This can lead to migraines, seizures, memory problems, and even psychiatric symptoms.

Common Neurological Autoimmune Disorders

Here are some of the most well-known autoimmune conditions that affect the brain and nerves:

1. Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

MS is one of the most well-known autoimmune neurological diseases. It happens when the immune system attacks the myelin sheath, the protective covering around nerve fibres.

Dr. Jadhav says, “Inflammation, demyelination, and nerve damage lead to motor weakness, sensory impairment, and even cognitive dysfunction.”

Symptoms: Vision problems, muscle weakness, numbness, difficulty walking, fatigue, and cognitive issues.

2. Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)

Yes, the disease that is claiming a number of lives in Maharashtra is a rare post-infectious autoimmune disorder. In GBS, the immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, causing sudden muscle weakness and paralysis. It is often triggered by bacterial or viral infections like Campylobacter jejuni or certain flu viruses.

Symptoms: Tingling, weakness, difficulty breathing, and in severe cases, complete paralysis.