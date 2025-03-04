ATC: A Ray Of Hope For Physically Challenged With Affordable, Fast And Comfortable Artificial Limbs

Visakhapatnam: Imagine a bionic hand capable of lifting up to 18 kg, powered by four motors, and operated through sensors that respond to shoulder muscle movements. Such cutting-edge innovations are now a reality, thanks to the Assistive Technology Centre (ATC) in Visakha Medtech Zone.
For individuals, who have lost limbs, the wait for artificial replacements is often long, leaving them dependent on others for mobility and daily tasks. To address this challenge, ATC has been rapidly producing advanced artificial limbs and assistive devices using state-of-the-art medical technology. These devices are not only lighter than those available in the market, but also more functional.
Assistive Technology Center (ATC): A New Hope
Established in 2021, ATC specialises in developing technologically advanced orthotic and prosthetic solutions for people with disabilities. At its Artificial Limb Centre (ALC), experts assess each individual’s needs and design customised devices accordingly. With approval from the Rehabilitation Council of India, the centre has developed more than 80 types of assistive devices.
Disabled individuals can register for these devices at alc.amtz.in. The devices are provided at manufacturing cost, without profit margins. For those unable to afford them, the Central government and voluntary organisations step in to offer them free of cost. So far, 22,000 devices have been distributed, with nearly 80% provided free of charge.
Customised Solutions for Different Disabilities, ATC designs assistive devices for various physical conditions, including, Cosmetic Restoration: Silicone sleeves for individuals born with deformed ears and noses or those who have lost limbs in accidents.
Orthotic Solutions: Custom insoles to alleviate knee, ankle and foot pain, along with specialised footwear for diabetics.
Pediatric Care: Devices designed for children with bow legs from as early as three months old.
Bringing Artificial Limb Care to Remote Areas
To ensure accessibility, ATC has introduced Mobile Artificial Limb Care vehicles, equipped with all necessary clinical facilities. At the request of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, one such vehicle was deployed to his constituency, Nagpur. Plans are in place to expand this initiative nationwide.
Supporting Paralympic Aspirations
ATC has been instrumental in encouraging physically challenged athletes. Recently, it organised the national-level ‘Boshiya’ games and helped form a state wheelchair basketball team. Additionally, a Mobile Artificial Limb Care vehicle was handed over to Sri Sathya Sai Seva Sanstha in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, following an earlier donation of 80 artificial legs. Recently, another 250 devices were prepared for distribution there.
Collaborations for a Greater Impact
"We have partnered with several national organisations, as well as Visakhapatnam-based Bhagavatula Charitable Trust (BCT), Sathya Sai Seva Samiti, RINL, and other NGOs," says Amit Kumar Sharma, Head of ATC. "Along with startups, we are working on state-of-the-art devices to assist individuals with various disabilities. In the future, we plan to develop solutions for vision impairment and intellectual disabilities as well."
With relentless efforts and groundbreaking innovations, ATC is redefining accessibility and mobility for the physically challenged, ensuring that no one is left behind in their pursuit of an independent and fulfilling life.
