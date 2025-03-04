ETV Bharat / health

ATC: A Ray Of Hope For Physically Challenged With Affordable, Fast And Comfortable Artificial Limbs

ATC specialises in developing orthotic and prosthetic solutions for people with disabilities. At its Artificial Limb Centre, experts assess each individual’s needs and design customised devices accordingly. ( ETV Bharat )

Visakhapatnam: Imagine a bionic hand capable of lifting up to 18 kg, powered by four motors, and operated through sensors that respond to shoulder muscle movements. Such cutting-edge innovations are now a reality, thanks to the Assistive Technology Centre (ATC) in Visakha Medtech Zone.

For individuals, who have lost limbs, the wait for artificial replacements is often long, leaving them dependent on others for mobility and daily tasks. To address this challenge, ATC has been rapidly producing advanced artificial limbs and assistive devices using state-of-the-art medical technology. These devices are not only lighter than those available in the market, but also more functional.

Assistive Technology Center (ATC): A New Hope

Established in 2021, ATC specialises in developing technologically advanced orthotic and prosthetic solutions for people with disabilities. At its Artificial Limb Centre (ALC), experts assess each individual’s needs and design customised devices accordingly. With approval from the Rehabilitation Council of India, the centre has developed more than 80 types of assistive devices.

Disabled individuals can register for these devices at alc.amtz.in. The devices are provided at manufacturing cost, without profit margins. For those unable to afford them, the Central government and voluntary organisations step in to offer them free of cost. So far, 22,000 devices have been distributed, with nearly 80% provided free of charge.

Customised Solutions for Different Disabilities, ATC designs assistive devices for various physical conditions, including, Cosmetic Restoration: Silicone sleeves for individuals born with deformed ears and noses or those who have lost limbs in accidents.

Orthotic Solutions: Custom insoles to alleviate knee, ankle and foot pain, along with specialised footwear for diabetics.

Pediatric Care: Devices designed for children with bow legs from as early as three months old.