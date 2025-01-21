From onion juice for hair growth to baking soda for dandruff, homemade hair care remedies have been passed down for generations. Today, they are everywhere — social media, blogs, even casual conversations. But while these hacks seem harmless and natural, they often come without warnings. Dr. Yuti Nakhwa, dermatologist and founder and director of Elixir Skin and Hair Clinic warns that not everything in your kitchen belongs on your scalp, and "experimenting with unproven remedies can sometimes do more harm than good."

The illusion of ‘natural’ safety

When it comes to DIY hair remedies, the word natural often creates a false sense of security. After all, how harmful can ingredients like lemon, onion, or eggs be? The truth is, "even natural ingredients can cause adverse reactions when applied directly to your scalp or hair, especially without knowing their effects on your skin type," says Dr. Nakhwa.

For instance, lemon juice is often hailed as a quick solution for dandruff or dull hair. "But its acidic nature can strip the scalp of natural oils, leading to dryness, irritation, and even burns if exposed to sunlight. Similarly, onion juice, a popular hack for hair growth, can cause allergic reactions, itchiness, and strong odors that linger far longer than you would like," she warns.

Representational Image (Freepik)

Scalp and skin are not test labs

Unlike products formulated in labs, homemade remedies lack consistency and precision. "Your scalp’s pH balance is delicate, and kitchen ingredients can disrupt it. Using baking soda as a cleanser or exfoliant is a common suggestion, but its abrasiveness can damage the scalp’s protective barrier, leading to flakiness, sensitivity, and increased hair fall," she adds. Egg masks—another classic home remedy—can seem harmless but come with risks, too. Not rinsing properly can leave residue behind, causing scalp buildup and even bacterial infections.

When quick fixes backfire

Most DIY remedies are born from anecdotal success, not science. Hair fall, breakage, and dullness often stem from underlying issues—hormonal imbalances, nutritional deficiencies, or even chronic conditions. "Home remedies don’t address these root causes and can exacerbate the problem by damaging the scalp and hair further," says Dr. Nakhwa.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Imagine applying oil-rich treatments to a scalp already prone to seborrheic dermatitis (a condition causing oily flakes). She says, instead of soothing the scalp, these remedies may worsen inflammation, increasing itching and flaking.

While it is tempting to rely on natural solutions that promise miracles, hair health requires understanding, patience, and science-backed care. Dermatologists and trichologists have been emphasizing the importance of targeted treatments and gentle, tested products that work in harmony with your scalp’s natural state. She says, unlike the inconsistencies of home remedies, solutions like QR678 offer precision and reliability. "It not only nourishes the scalp but also stimulates follicles to promote healthy, natural growth, addressing the root causes scientifically and effectively."