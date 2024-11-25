ETV Bharat / health

Anti-Obesity Day Highlights Rising Obesity Rates and Health Risks In India

New Delhi: The Anti-Obesity Day (AOD) is observed globally on November 26. The Day is marked to create awareness about the most serious diseases that come with obesity, afflicting people worldwide.

“Obesity is a major health issue in India and in the last few decades, the prevalence of obesity has significantly increased. Obesity is a risk factor for several of the leading causes of death, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes and various types of cancer. So, obesity is one of the leading causes of death,” said Dr RS Mishra, a renowned physician and specialist in internal medicine, at Fortis Hospital, to ETV Bharat.

World Obesity Day encourages practical solutions to help people achieve and maintain a healthy weight, undertake proper treatment and reverse the obesity crisis.

What Is Obesity

Obesity is defined as abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a health risk. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a body mass index (BMI) of over 25 is considered overweight and over 30 is obese. In 2019, an estimated five million non-communicable disease (NCD) deaths were caused by higher-than-optimal BMI.

Rates of overweight and obesity continue to grow in adults and children. From 1990 to 2022, the percentage of children and adolescents aged 5–19 years living with obesity increased four-fold from two per cent to eight per cent globally, while the percentage of adults 18 years of age and older living with obesity more than doubled from 7 per cent to 16 per cent.

“Obesity is one side of the double burden of malnutrition, and today more people are obese than underweight in every region except the South-East Asia Region. Once considered a problem only in high-income countries, today some middle-income countries have among the highest prevalence of overweight and obesity worldwide,” the WHO said.

Obesity And Its Root Cause

World Obesity Day encourages practical solutions to help people achieve and maintain a healthy weight, undertake proper treatment and reverse the obesity crisis.

According to the global health watchdog, obesity rates have nearly tripled since 1975 and have increased almost five times in children and adolescents, affecting people of all ages from all social groups in both developed and developing countries. Obesity is a major risk factor for various non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, stroke and various forms of cancer.

According to WHO, obesity is a complex mixture of dietary, lifestyle, genetic, psychological, sociocultural, economic and environmental factors.