5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods Every Vegetarian Woman Needs To Include In Her Diet

In last last one year, anti-inflammatory diet has taken the internet by storm. From celebrities promoting anti-inflammatory diet to doctors recommending foods that reduce inflammation in the body. Not to say, the Instagram reels which hold the answer for all the foods that are anti-inflammatory. Additionally, when it comes to inflammation in the body, Women tend to have a more pronounced inflammatory response to infections than men, but there are differences in inflammatory responses between individuals, regardless of sex. However, men tend to have higher basal inflammation. ETV Bharat health team got in touch with nutritionist Anima Agarwal to know five essential and easily available foods that every woman should include in her daily diet.

"Inflammation is part of the body's immune response which occurs when tissues are injured by trauma, toxins or other issues. If left untreated it can result into serious health issues," says Agarwal.

Here are list of foods that may decrease inflammation.

Beets:

This red colour vegetable has brilliant health benefits. Packed with fibre, folate and powerful plant pigments called betalains, this pigment has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Beetroot can reduce inflammation and can also protect against cancer and heart disease.

Dark chocolate

A great source of antioxidants, dark chocolate decreases inflammation. The flavanols, chemical compounds found in vegetables and fruits are also found in dark chocolate which makes this anti-inflammatory and good for heart health. Dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa is advisable as it helps decrease inflammation.

Garlic and Ginger

This pungent vegetable is considered an anti-inflammatory food and has organosulfur compounds. This can lower the production of substances in the blood that boost inflammation. Add garlic when cooking meals, especially rice-based dishes. Ginger on the other hand, is common in Indian cuisine and has shows a host of anti-inflammatory properties. Ginger reduces chemicals in the body that promote inflammation. Add ginger in teas or warm water.

Grapes

A great source of anthocyanins and resveratrol, grapes reduce inflammation. Anthocyanins is a pigment which gives grapes their purple colour. Resveratrol is compound with antioxidant properties that might prevent heart inflammation. Eat fresh or frozen grapes.

Green leafy vegetables

One of the best source of Vitamin E is leafy green vegetables, such as spinach, fenugreek and kale, are high in nutrition and vitamin A. Vitamin E in green leafy vegetables may be key in protecting the body against pro-inflammatory molecules called cytokines.